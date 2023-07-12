DES MOINES — New restrictions on abortion in Iowa will not be signed into law until Friday, but challengers are not waiting.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman Clinic and the ACLU of Iowa announced Wednesday that they challenged the pending new law in Iowa district court.

The Republican-led Iowa Legislature, during a special session conducted Tuesday, passed a new version of their bill that bans abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will sign the bill into law Friday at a political event hosted by the Christian conservative group The Family Leader. The legislation would go into effect upon her signature.

The legal challenge filed Wednesday asks for a temporary injunction, which would stop the law from being implemented until after it is considered by the courts.

The three organizations that filed the challenge are the same that also challenged a similar law that was passed in 2018 and stopped by the courts, including a tied Iowa Supreme Court last month. The new bill was passed with the hopes by supporters it will be approved by the courts after 2022 rulings by the Iowa Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court effectively removed constitutional protections for abortion access at both the state and federal levels.

Currently, abortion is legal in Iowa until the 20th week of pregnancy. That would change if the new bill is signed into law and implemented.

Advocates for abortion rights say the pending new law would end 98 percent of abortions that are currently legal in Iowa.

“Today, we continue the fight to protect Iowans’ fundamental right to reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy as we seek a temporary injunction to block the egregious abortion ban Iowa lawmakers rammed through during an unprecedented one-day special session,” Ruth Richardson, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said in a statement.

“f this abortion ban goes into effect, it will place an unacceptable burden on patients’ ability to access essential abortion care, especially those who already face systemic inequities. Hundreds of Iowans will be impacted in mere weeks. We refuse to stand idly by and will fight every step of the way to block this abortion ban and restore Iowans’ rights,” she said.

This is a developing story.

16 political cartoons that judge the Supreme Court