Iowa state legislators are meeting in a special session today to consider new restrictions on abortion.

The legislation would limit abortions after cardiac activity is detected, which could be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It mirrors a bill passed in 2018 that was blocked by the courts. The Iowa Supreme Court declined to reinstate that law this year after Reynolds requested to lift the lower court's injunction.

The bill, introduced Friday in both chambers, includes exceptions for rape, incest, miscarriages, fetal abnormality that would lead to the infant's death and when the mother's life is threatened.

With Republican majorities in both chambers, the bill is expected to pass. The Senate has put an 11 p.m. deadline on floor debate, which is anticipated to start around 4 p.m.

Abortion in America: How access and attitudes have changed through the centuries 1980s-2000s: Legal challenges to Roe v. Wade introduce restrictions 1970s: Roe v. Wade protects women's right to abortion; politics shift 1960s: 'Back-alley butchers,' birth control, and protests 2020s: Roe v. Wade is overturned; Postal Service allowed to mail abortion medication The evolution of abortion in America Pre-1850: Abortions in early America are commonplace Mid-1800s: Birth of the American Medical Association shifts abortion oversight from midwives to doctors; abortion is criminalized