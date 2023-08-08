Iowa judges recently have sided with open government advocates trying to gain access to public records and attend public meetings — with the latest ruling requiring the state to pay $135,000 in legal fees for three media organizations denied records by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

But advocates would like to see courts and the Iowa Public Information Board use penalties already in Iowa law to discourage repeat offenses.

When a District Court judge ruled in June the Central DeWitt superintendent and school board violated Iowa law by holding closed meetings under false pretenses, school board members were unapologetic, according to Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-Dewitt, who was one of 75 residents who attended a July 13 school board meeting.

“The school board’s response to this is was ‘we did nothing wrong’,” Mommsen told The Gazette. “It’s this defiance. And maybe it is because there’s no penalty.”

Recent court wins for open records advocates

Iowa Code Chapter 22 requires government bodies — which include any state, county, city or school group supported with taxes — to allow people to view or copy public records in a reasonable amount of time for a reasonable cost, if not for free.

The sticking point often is whether specific records are considered confidential under one of more than 70 exceptions in the law.

But in a lawsuit settled in June, the plaintiffs sued not because Reynolds and her staff claimed the sought records were confidential, but because the governor’s office did not respond to records requests for more than 18 months.

The governor’s office fulfilled the requests in January, 2022, a month after Clark Kauffman and the Iowa Capital Dispatch, Randy Evans and the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and Laura Belin and Bleeding Heartland filed the lawsuit.

The governor’s office asked to have the lawsuit dismissed, but the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in April the case could proceed. Reynolds’ team settled June 3, agreeing to let a state district court resolve any open records disputes with the plaintiffs that may arise over the next year.

The governor’s office makes no admission of guilt in the settlement. Reynolds’ staff said the delays were caused by the state being busy dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 response put unprecedented demands on the governor’s team to meet the immediate needs of Iowans. As a result, responses to requests were unintentionally delayed, which is not acceptable,” spokesman Kollin Crompton said in June. “Our office has assessed our internal processes and we continue to reevaluate the process to improve timeliness.”

Evans said he hopes the ruling stops the “worrisome trend” of government bodies ghosting public records requests.

“I was concerned if we didn’t prevail it would embolden, not only the governor, but other state agencies and local governments as well, to drag their feet,” Evans said. “To take the position they (government bodies) hadn’t rejected open records requests if they were too busy to get to it would cut the legs out from under open records statute.”

School districts violate open meetings law

Other recent decisions show school boards trying to shield their discussions from the public.

Bettendorf Community School District in June settled a lawsuit filed by media outlets challenging the legality of a May 2022 board meeting.

One day after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre, the Bettendorf superintendent and school board — minus one member — met with about 300 parents to discuss misbehavior and harassment by some middle school students. Journalists were blocked from the meeting and parents were told not to record the session.

Iowa’s public meetings law, outlined in Iowa Code Chapter 21, requires meetings with a board majority in which they are acting on their policymaking duties to be open to the public, including journalists.

As part of the settlement, the district acknowledged the meeting was illegal and promised future meetings would meet the law’s requirements. The district agreed to reimburse plaintiffs $6,500 for attorney fees, reported WQAD, one of the plaintiffs.

In the Central DeWitt case, Superintendent Dan Peterson and the school board told the public they were closing their Feb. 7, 2022, meeting to the public to evaluate Peterson’s performance.

Instead, they discussed controversial topics, including gender and sexuality issues, instructional materials, and an administrative realignment, Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Mark R. Lawson wrote in a June 26 ruling.

“First, the scope of the meeting was breathtaking in contrast to its stated purpose,” Lawson wrote. “In other words, this was not a minor or technical violation. Second, as noted earlier, no one in the meeting spoke up to argue the meeting was straying well beyond its stated purpose.”

Lawson ordered the school district to pay Sycamore Media, which publishes the DeWitt Observer, more than $18,500 for legal fees.

“We have accepted the district court judge’s decision, will abide by the decision, and already have worked on improving our processes and procedures regarding scheduling and holding closed session meetings,” Peterson said in an email this week.

Iowa Supreme Court ruling in 2011 set precedent

When government bodies keep information secret, Iowans seeking access may choose to file a lawsuit. But hiring a lawyer can cost thousands of dollars, deterring many Iowans.

Not Allen Diercks. The 66-year-old Bettendorf chiropractor has been a government watchdog for decades, once filing more than 50 records requests in two years.

“The public deserves public records,” Diercks said. “This isn’t a political thing. It’s really an American thing.”

Diercks, represented by Bettendorf attorney Mike Meloy, won a 2011 Iowa Supreme Court case that set precedent for helping citizens recoup legal fees in public records cases.

Riverdale, a city of about 400 near Bettendorf, sued Diercks, Marie Randol and Tammie Picton in 2008 over whether the defendants were entitled to view security camera video showing then-Mayor Jeffrey Grindle arguing with Diercks over a records request.

Diercks, Randol and Picton won the case at trial and the district court awarded them $64,732 in attorney fees. An appellate court reversed that award, but the Iowa Supreme Court later ruled the district court was right.

“Statutory attorney-fee awards motivate lawyers to step up and fight city hall on behalf of residents whose elected officials refuse requests for disclosure,” Justice Thomas D. Waterman wrote in the Nov. 18, 2011, decision.

Close 101917-OPEN-GOVERNMENT-FORUM-002 Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch asks a question during Thursday's forum. 101917-OPEN-GOVERNMENT-FORUM-003 Quad-City Times reporter Amanda Hancock and Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch act out a skit during an open government forum at the Figge Museum in Davenport on Thursday, October 19, 2017. The forum discussed public meetings and open records through discussion as well as interactive skits played by elected officials as well and Quad-City Times staff members. Open Government forum Randy Evans, director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, speaks alongside Kathleen Richardson, the dean of the Drake School of Journalism and Mass Communications in Des Moines, during an open government forum Thursday at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. The forum looked at public meetings and open records through discussion as well as interactive skits played by elected officials and Quad-City Times staff members. 101917-OPEN-GOVERNMENT-FORUM-004 Quad-City Times City Editor Liz Boardman and Davenport Superintendent Dr. Art Tate act out a skit during an open government forum at the Figge Museum in Davenport on Thursday, October 19, 2017. The forum discussed public meetings and open records through discussion as well as interactive skits played by elected officials as well and Quad-City Times staff members. 101917-OPEN-GOVERNMENT-FORUM-005 Quad-City Times editorial page editor Jon Alexander and publisher Deb Anselm watch a skit during an open government forum at the Figge Museum in Davenport on Thursday, October 19, 2017. The forum discussed public meetings and open records through discussion as well as interactive skits played by elected officials as well and Quad-City Times staff members. QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_097.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_099.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_102.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_104.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_019.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_022.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_025.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_027.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_028.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_029.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_032.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_033.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_034.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_035.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_037.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_038.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_039.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_040.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_041.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_052.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_055.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_062.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_065.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_066.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_068.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_080.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_082.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_086.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_092.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_087.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_094.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_096.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_070.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_014.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_013.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_010.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_009.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_003.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_001.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_018.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_015.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_078.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_073.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_071.jpg Photos: Open Government Forum On Thursday, the Quad-City Times hosted a night of discussing open government at the Figge Art Museum auditorium. Randy Evans, director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and Kathleen Richardson, the dean of the Drake School of Journalism and Mass Communications in Des Moines, were the guest spearkers. The forum looked at public meetings and open records through discussion as well as interactive skits played by elected officials and Quad-City Times staff members. 101917-OPEN-GOVERNMENT-FORUM-002 Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch asks a question during Thursday's forum. 101917-OPEN-GOVERNMENT-FORUM-003 Quad-City Times reporter Amanda Hancock and Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch act out a skit during an open government forum at the Figge Museum in Davenport on Thursday, October 19, 2017. The forum discussed public meetings and open records through discussion as well as interactive skits played by elected officials as well and Quad-City Times staff members. Open Government forum Randy Evans, director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, speaks alongside Kathleen Richardson, the dean of the Drake School of Journalism and Mass Communications in Des Moines, during an open government forum Thursday at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. The forum looked at public meetings and open records through discussion as well as interactive skits played by elected officials and Quad-City Times staff members. 101917-OPEN-GOVERNMENT-FORUM-004 Quad-City Times City Editor Liz Boardman and Davenport Superintendent Dr. Art Tate act out a skit during an open government forum at the Figge Museum in Davenport on Thursday, October 19, 2017. The forum discussed public meetings and open records through discussion as well as interactive skits played by elected officials as well and Quad-City Times staff members. 101917-OPEN-GOVERNMENT-FORUM-005 Quad-City Times editorial page editor Jon Alexander and publisher Deb Anselm watch a skit during an open government forum at the Figge Museum in Davenport on Thursday, October 19, 2017. The forum discussed public meetings and open records through discussion as well as interactive skits played by elected officials as well and Quad-City Times staff members. QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_097.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_099.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_102.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_104.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_019.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_022.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_025.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_027.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_028.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_029.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_032.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_033.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_034.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_035.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_037.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_038.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_039.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_040.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_041.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_052.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_055.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_062.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_065.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_066.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_068.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_080.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_082.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_086.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_092.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_087.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_094.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_096.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_070.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_014.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_013.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_010.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_009.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_003.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_001.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_018.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_015.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_078.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_073.jpg QCT_OpenGov_Figge_101917_071.jpg