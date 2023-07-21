DES MOINES — Emma Bade finds joy in helping her students reach their full potential, but she worries that funding constraints limit the work that she and teachers around the state are able to do.

As a teacher, Bade’s work life is closely tied to the actions of the state government. They decide what she can teach, and critically, how much of the state’s billions in revenue goes to education.

Bade said education funding is the biggest hurdle she faces as a teacher. At current funding levels, Bade said schools can’t hire the teachers and staff and sustain specialized programs to meet the needs of students.

Working in special education, Bade said she has to work with larger than ideal class sizes because there are not enough special education teachers in the state. Special education is one of many teaching specialty areas where Iowa faces a shortage, according to the Iowa Department of Education.

“My job could be a lot easier," she said. "If we had more resources, and we had different curriculums that I've had experiences with at other places. It just makes it a lot more work, a lot more challenging for the teacher end of it. You can only do so much with what you have.”

Despite the challenges, Bade said she enjoys teaching special education, where she can help her students reach academic success and become self-sufficient over time.

"It's just really great to support them, not only with their individual goals that they have with me or academic goals or behavior goals, but then also help them transfer that kind of information to the general education setting and watch them grow and flourish and not need me as much anymore," she said.

Iowa lawmakers gave a 3% boost to Iowa’s public school funding this year, the highest increase since 2015. The Iowa Education Association, the union representing public school teachers, had lobbied for a 4% increase.

And along with funding K-12 education, she said Iowa should have a more robust and universal preschool program. From an education perspective, Bade said those are the most formative years for children, when they’re learning the foundations like letters and numbers, and access to preschool results in better educational outcomes later on.

“That’s the formative years, and that's when students are learning what it means to be in school,” she said. “... So unless you’re in a preschool program, a lot of students are not getting that type of instruction and opportunities, and it’s just hard to catch them up.”

Bade grew up in Urbandale and has not strayed far from her hometown. She graduated from Iowa State University with a teaching degree in 2018, and soon found a job at Des Moines Public Schools.

Her family being close motivates her to stay in Iowa, she said, and she has not had a reason to leave the state, now living with her boyfriend and three cats. But she doesn’t know if she’ll stay in Iowa long-term.

“I would love to move, but I do feel like the farther I get not moving, the more likely I am to stay here,” she said. “Just because of my career and what's next for me, I’ll kind of start to build those things up in Des Moines.”

Living in Des Moines as a young professional still presents some difficulties, including a lack of public transportation, Bade said. She said the city and state should focus on improving transportation options in Iowa's cities.

"What can we do to help that with busing and public transport and accessibility and things like that?" she said. "Because if you're coming even from Minneapolis, it's just a different playing field up there as far as getting around without a car."

Bade is involved with the Des Moines Education Association, the teachers union for Des Moines Public Schools. She serves on the executive board and government relations committee, which has given her a hand in speaking about new laws affecting education at the Iowa statehouse.

Iowa lawmakers passed a slate of education regulation laws this year, including a law banning the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation through sixth grade, limiting certain school library books and requiring schools to notify parents if a student requests to be called by a different name or set of gender pronouns.

Bade said that law, Senate File 496, will put unnecessary burdens on her as a teacher and make it more difficult to support her students. She said she would not have detailed conversations with students about some of the restricted topics even without the law, but it’s her job to let students know she cares about and supports them.

“It's not necessarily like every single day I'm going to feel the effects of this but more of just, the type of teacher I am and how I like to support my students and being inclusive, it’s just going to be another burden and hurdle to overcome,” she said.

One law Bade said she spoke out against is a law allowing parents to use taxpayer-funded education savings accounts to pay for private school education. The program opened to applications in May, and thousands of Iowans have applied, exceeding the legislative analysts’ predictions.

Bade said she’s concerned the education savings accounts will further take away funding from her district, which already struggles with a lack of resources. And as a special education teacher, Bade said the fact that private schools do not need to accept students with disabilities worries her.

“We all just want what's best for the kids in the state, and we want them to be educated and we want them to learn,” she said. “But when you're taking that money from the public institutes and giving them to private schools who are already at more of an advantage, it just doesn't make any sense to me.”