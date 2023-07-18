A Ph.D. in English from the University of Iowa brought Everett Hamner to the Midwest after years of cross-country migration.

Everett Hamner Age: 47 City or town of residence: Bettendorf Occupation: Professor at Western Illinois University's Quad Cities campus Family: Married (25 years), two kids Years in Iowa: 20 Political affiliation: Independent What presidential candidate did you vote for in 2020? "I'm deeply critical of both major parties. If I have to caucus with one of them, it would be the Democrats, but that doesn't mean I align with everything that gets pushed there," Hamner said of his electoral vote for Joe Biden.

"I lived fairly equal parts of my life in the deep South and southern California," he said. “I went to college in Baltimore and did Seminary in Vancouver, British Columbia.”

Hamner characterizes his younger years as going to both Jesus camp and space camp — fostering a lifelong interest in interdisciplinary studies, namely the productive tensions between science, religion and multimedia storytelling.

These curiosities ultimately led him to the seminary program at Regent College.

“It was there that I discovered more confidence that I could pursue a life of reading, writing and engaging students as fully as possible,” Hamner said.

Hamner landed a professorship at Western Illinois University’s Quad-Cities campus upon earning his doctorate, spending the first four years of his tenure commuting from Iowa City to Moline.

“Then, I got tired of dodging semis on I-80, and giving up two hours of my day,” he said. “Having one kid with a significant disability, Iowa was a lot more attractive in terms of their coverage for special needs. That made a big impact in deciding to stay on the Iowa side of the river.”

Hamner sees higher education becoming, "corporatized," alongside diminished trust in educational experts.

"We're seeing widespread examples of higher ed. leaders, and politicians appointing them, that don't fully understand the mission of building citizens and not just workers," he added. "I think a lot of our leaders, political and otherwise, are threatened by expertise and fear contradiction in a way that's really unhealthy.

This issue applies to K-12 education, Hamner said, citing pushback against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives or curriculums from Iowa lawmakers, and the fast-tracking of taxpayer-funded private school scholarships.

With two children — aged 19 and 14 — and a wife working as a local public school library paraeducator, education is a high-priority issue for Hamner.

He recalls spending, "significant time" advocating for his son's special education needs in the classroom.

"It makes me appreciate that we have sufficient discretionary time, whereas many families are stretched so thin — like the teachers and support staff trying to maintain standards with ever-increasing class sizes and case loads," Hamner said. "They are too often in whack-a-mole mode rather than being able to plan proactively."

What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to?

Alongside educational advocacy, Hamner wishes lawmakers took fervent action on climate and the environment instead of focusing on issues he says are fueled by phobias.

“The projections our scientists give us, which have been disturbingly precise and accurate so far, indicate that by mid-century, living in Iowa is going to feel something like living in Oklahoma, all the way down to southern Texas," he said. "Depending on how we act now."

Hamner wishes to see transparent public discussion about carbon pipelines and the ethanol industry from Iowa lawmakers.

These conversations, Hamner said, must make clear Iowa’s global impact — specifically, its direct and indirect roles in driving the “impoverishment and suffering of people elsewhere” in the international market.

Hamner uses Iowa’s recently-passed bathroom bill as an example of “phobias and scapegoating” stymying legislation or conversation that actually matters.

“Being healthily masculine or feminine is not defined the same way by everyone in every culture,” he said. “A lot of what we're struggling with has to do with ongoing misunderstandings … There’s so much fear that’s still tied to all that.”

To him, the Iowa legislature has a responsibility to create a more affirming atmosphere.

Reflecting on his fundamentalist upbringing, Hamner said it was through his educational journey and time in Guatemala that he began to, “imagine other lives,” and perspectives.

What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life?

Even as Hamner acknowledges his privilege, he constantly grapples with seeing Iowans fall victim to a growing culture of fear and hatred toward other communities.

“I witness it in our schools as an educator, both in higher ed. and as a coach, now umpire, in secondary settings," he said. "Just a lack of perspective and willingness to abandon civility, for the appeal of a slam in a given moment.”

How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life?

To Hamner, the government intersects everywhere – in everyone’s lives.

“Most obviously, it creates an atmosphere: who has dignity and who is a threat? In the current moment, many of our leaders are telling us that immigrants are stealing jobs and ruining an America they imagine as inherently and overwhelmingly white."

The atmosphere government creates has direct costs in language, action and lost opportunities, Hamner said.

"Even when fully 'legal,' (students) hesitate to integrate themselves deeply in Iowa's wider culture because they don't enjoy being treated with suspicion. As a result, those students who share my heritage (white) become even more likely to treat white cultural experiences and expectations as 'normal,'" he said, adding this is why it's worthwhile to spend extended time in another culture, like his in Guatemala.

These sentiments apply to potential LGBTQ+ students, too.

“They are telling us we should be threatened by people who don't like absolute assumptions about what counts as feminine or masculine and have been bullied as a result,” he continued. “They seem to think Iowa will be healthier if we make fewer kinds of people feel welcome, but you don't need to read that much history to realize that insularity is self-destructive.”

He said the race for profits is worsening the climate.

“The wildfire smoke we've been breathing, increasing regularity of so-called ‘hundred-year’ floods, lack of rain in other periods while heat indexes on baseball fields are awful – this is what short-term, profit-prioritizing thinking gets you," he said. "We need a much bigger picture."

Despite his critiques, Hamner is grateful for Iowa’s low costs of living compared to other U.S. housing markets in the U.S.

Iowans moving forward

While Hamner said Iowa is the best fit for his family right now, he’s pretty open to moving elsewhere.

“I would say that recent years have made me question staying in Iowa more than I had previously,” he said. “I'm not the type to try and project too far, especially given how tumultuous I understand our global situation and our national landscape to be.”

When Hamner and his family first moved to Iowa, he recalls the state being a “leader in welcoming gay people,” where neighbors could, “productively disagree.”

Though he believes this may be reflective of modern American culture more broadly, Hammer is concerned that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' alignment with former president Donald Trump encourages a more reactionary environment.

“It’s become far more of a place where people are going to read a T-shirt, or bumper sticker label, and that’s the end of it," he said. "Or there’s a reaction that’s really strong."

With impending climate change consequences, Hamner suspects northward migration to the Midwest in coming decades – while native Iowans will have to adjust to regularly warm temperatures, it could be an opportunity.

Without Iowa learning to resist its divisive, too often “xenophobic” instincts, Hamner said he expects more cultural collisions to occur.

However, he believes a potential benefit of living in the state is “increasing opportunities to experience a really diverse swath of people if you want to.”

“It’s only growing, the opportunities to experience very different kinds of spaces, in relatively close proximity,” he said, particularly noting Iowa’s arts and culture scene.

“I’ve come to love the rolling hills of Iowa,” Hamner said. “Even if I’m simultaneously conscious of what’s being run on them.”

