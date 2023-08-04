On the podcast this week, what happens when Republican presidential hopefuls attack Donald Trump, another indictment of the former president, confusion and outrage over school book removals under a new Iowa law, and a state lawmaker announces his bid for Davenport mayor.

Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by Tom Barton, the Deputy Bureau Chief for The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, and features Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

This episode was produced by Bailey Cichon features music by Copperhead and Tone da Boss.