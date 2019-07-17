A member of the ownership group has confirmed the the Steel Plow restaurant will open an Davenport location at 53rd Street, near the intersection of Eastern Avenue.
The first Steel Plow, which opened in September 2016, is located in the site of the old Governor's on 53rd Street Moline. It is known for its great, grass-fed burgers, huge appetizers and its desert-style milkshakes.
Steel Plow is owned by Dan Whitaker, Mike Harper, Larry Anderson and John Barrett.
Barrett confirmed the new venture Wednesday.