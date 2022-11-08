Stoltenberg narrowly wins House District 81

Republican Luana Stoltenberg has narrowly won Iowa's House District 81 seat.

By a margin of 29 votes, she defeated opponent Craig Cooper, a Democrat. The district covers the northwest portion of Davenport.

Stoltenberg is an author, speaker, and anti-abortion activist. She is a staunch anti-mask and anti-vaccine supporter who included protecting the 2nd amendment and lowering taxes in her list of key issues.

She has received endorsements from the social conservative group, the Family Leader, as well as a public show of support from the governor. She’s focused her campaign on further restricting abortion and eradicating what she calls “critical race theory” and “pornography” in school libraries and curriculum.

When responding to an election questionnaire provided by The Quad City Times/Dispatch Argus, she said her top priority would be education. Safety in classrooms and allowing parent's to have a voice when it comes to their children's education is key.

"Education is not one size fits all, so parents should have a choice about where their children and tax dollars go," she said.

In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds' plan to offer 10,000 families scholarships to pay for private school expenses was thwarted by not enough support from House Representatives. Stoltenberg said she was in favor of the plan because it allowed parents to do what they felt was best for their children.

"Parents know the best environment their children learn in. The money could also go to educational therapies like tutoring, cognitive skills training, or software," she said.

Stoltenberg said the only part of the bill she did not agree with was some of the money would go to rural schools that may not be in the district, and have no cost related to that child. A move she does agree with is the Iowa legislature's elimination of taxes on retirement funds. She said this will help retain residents, but there are other steps that can be taken.

"We can attract and retain residents by striving for the best schools, with school choice, create a thriving economy, and good paying jobs by being business friendly and having safe neighborhoods by loving our fellow Iowans and backing the blue," she said.