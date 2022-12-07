Storm of respiratory infections fill Quad-Cities' emergency rooms

Emergency rooms, prompt care facilities, clinics and doctors offices across the country are filling with people experiencing respiratory infections brought on by influenza, COVID-19, the common cold and the respiratory syncytial virus.

The Quad-Cities are no exception.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis Health System are reporting crowded emergency rooms on both sides of the Mississippi River as respiratory infections spread.

“The emergency rooms are very busy at this point,” said Dr. Toyosi Olutade, the chief medical director at UnityPoint Health-Trinity. “We are seeing about 20% more flu positivity than we were seeing two weeks ago. So there is an increase in flu, and then you add to that COVID-19 cases, colds and RSV.

“It is straining the system.”

Lisa Caffery, a registered nurse at Genesis who works as a section prevention coordinator, said emergency room, prompt care settings, and clinics “are most definitely” seeing an influx of people with symptoms of respiratory illness.

“This is not that unusual for flu, but the number of cases are much earlier than what we normally see for this time of year,” Caffery said.

She and Olutade pointed out the volume of flu cases throughout the Quad-Cities is more like what is seen in January and February – the traditional peak times for flu infections.

“Emergency rooms are going to be busy, at least for the next few weeks,” Caffery said. “We hope people can be patient with the staffs and understand that they may have to wait but will be helped as soon as possible.”

Olutade and Caffery said there are options for people as soon as they show symptoms of a respiratory infection, including seeing their doctor, setting up virtual consultations, trying a prompt care provider, or calling ahead to make an appointment.

Both health professionals stressed it is not too late to get the flu vaccine or update COVID-19 vaccinations. Across the country, there has been a marked drop in the number of people who have been vaccinated against the flu, especially among those most vulnerable.

This year just 41% of people over 65 have been taken the flu vaccine, while that number was over 60% in 2019, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Locally, COVID-19 booster numbers also are low.

In Scott County, 110,857 residents took the first two doses of the vaccine, but just 24,733 have received the latest booster.

In Rock Island County, 87,276 resident took the first two doses of the vaccine, but just 18,230 have taken the latest booster.

“Vaccines have been bashed for the last two years, that contributes to the low numbers we have seen,” Olutade said. “And the past two flu seasons have been mild. Many people may have forgotten how serious the flu can be, or put off getting their vaccinations.

“The season did come a little early, so people might have been used to getting vaccinated later.”

The CDC says 44 states have reported high or very high flu activity last week and there have been at least 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from flu so far this season.

The deaths include at least 14 children.

Flu hospitalizations are at a decade high across the country, according to the CDC. Roughly 19,500 people were newly hospitalized in the week ending Nov. 27, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services — nearly double the number of flu hospitalizations reported the week prior.

The CDC estimates the flu has caused 8.7 million illnesses since Oct. 1. That’s almost equal to the roughly 9 million cases reported for the entire 2021-22 flu season.

And the 4,500 estimated flu deaths since Oct. 1 is approaching the 5,000 during all of last flu season.