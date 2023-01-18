Student View: Quad-City college students' experience

Editor's note: This profile is the first in an eight-part series, featuring Quad-Cities area college students sharing their perspectives on the fall 2022 semester.

Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities

East Moline

Senior

Elementary education

English language learners (ELL) & Bilingualism

Educational Studies

Lilly Manso is doing something that isn’t trendy: She’s studying to become a teacher.

Though the 21-year-old said teaching was an early calling for her, Manso used the phrase "tunnel vision" to describe her fall 2022 semester experience.

“I’m finally in the career path that I want,” she said. “I just feel like the end is so close. This semester, everything clicked for me. I learned that if you want it bad enough, you can work hard enough for it.”

Managing her time and knowing when to ask for help were two of Manso’s biggest fall-semester takeaways, noting she endured two required math courses.

She thought her educational studies class was most beneficial, calling the assigned readings, “thoughtful and insightful.” She appreciates how her professor worked to connect fellow students of color to local school districts.

“She took me to Lincoln Irving (Elementary). The principal gave a presentation on their ELL (English Language Learner) program to all of the teachers. It made me really happy to be a part of that,” Manso said. “I also think the content of that class is really eye-opening for people who don’t realize there are such things as social-class problems.”

On the political pressures influencing education, Manso calls the issue “scary.”

“I do think that political influences can change the way school systems focus on certain things,” she said, noting differences in Iowa and Illinois ELL standards. “In regards to the way parties are trying to influence public schools, they’re trying to do a lot of things that are, honestly, taboo to say on paper — they don’t want to talk about racism or the faults of the U.S., things like that.”

If she could change higher education overall, she’d like to see a more-personalized approach between faculty and students. At her own campus, she'd make WIU-QC more "lively," despite taking most classes online.

"Then I feel like we could easily see ourselves going to the college more and meeting up with other people from our classes," she said, suggesting more campus-sponsored activities or professors assigning more group projects.

A trend Manso noticed emerging from fall 2022 was an increase in the use of tote bags, but she also saw more of her peers work on being organized.

“I have, like, 100 planners,” she said. “I think it's a trend to have dedicated office space to yourself; it’s like an ‘aesthetically pleasing’ thing people do nowadays, where they give themselves time to thrive at home …now that more work and school things can be done from home.”

Manso started at Illinois State in fall 2018. After half a semester, she transferred to WIU-QC to be closer to her brothers whom she’d taken care of through years in the foster-care system.

“I came back for them,” she said. “I felt that they were in a very fundamental part of their youth and were just too young for me to leave.”

An Illinois Department of Child and Family Services scholarship recipient, Manso doesn't have to pay college tuition and fees. Upon qualifying for the scholarship and seeing the stakes, she said, the application essay took her three months.

"I always knew I wanted to be a teacher," she said. "I wrote that I knew how to identify the signs of somebody being abused, neglected or hungry. Those kids are usually drawn to me anyways because you are what you needed as a kid. So I just wrote how I'd be a pretty strong teacher because of that."

Manso said a misconception today is that college students are entitled.

"I just think we're quick to say we deserve better, and we're educated enough to know we do," she said. "They say everything was handed to our generation so easily, but I know my peers will graduate with a bunch of debt to pay back and probably won't be able to for a long time. I tried to buy a house fall semester, and the market was just terrible."

Noting how economic and social contexts differ among generations, Manso nods to another generational shift in perspective: work-life balance.

"People are no longer OK with drowning themselves in work, with little life to live at the end of the day," she said. "This generation cares about more than just the nine to five … we just want to have a healthier lifestyle than generations before us."

This fall, Manso found balance by re-watching TV shows, running or skateboarding with her pitbull (Iris), reading, and watching her brothers play football.