Student with BB gun triggers lockdown at Moline's John Deere Middle School

A student with a BB handgun led to police response and brief lockdown Thursday morning at John Deere Middle School.

According to a news release from the Moline Police Department, at 8:09 a.m. a school resource officer received a report of student carrying what looked to be a handgun.

The Moline Police supplied a timeline of events after the report: At 8:11 a.m. a second Moline Poolice officer entered the building and began to assist the SRO in a search for the student; the student was located at 8:14 a.m. and it was determined that student possessed a BB handgun, not a real firearm.

Regular activity has resumed at the school and the press release said no students need to be picked up.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault stressed " ... no students were in danger" and the incident highlights " ... the importance of alerting a trusted adult such as a police officer or school administrator anytime suspicious activity is observed."