 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Student with BB gun triggers lockdown at Moline's John Deere Middle School

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights

A student with a BB handgun  led to police response and brief lockdown Thursday morning at John Deere Middle School.

According to a news release from the Moline Police Department, at 8:09 a.m. a school resource officer received a report of student carrying what looked to be a handgun.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The Moline Police supplied a timeline of events after the report: At 8:11 a.m. a second Moline Poolice officer entered the building and began to assist the SRO in a search for the student; the student was located at 8:14 a.m. and it was determined that student possessed a BB handgun, not a real firearm.

Regular activity has resumed at the school and the press release said no students need to be picked up.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault stressed " ... no students were in danger" and the incident highlights " ... the importance of alerting a trusted adult such as a police officer or school administrator anytime suspicious activity is observed."

People are also reading…

The City of Davenport is planning to apply for a state tourism grant to build a new regional destination area on the riverfront.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York attorney general sues Donald Trump for fraud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News