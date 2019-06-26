After a change in state law, the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have proposed revisions to policies related to allowing non-projectile stun guns on campus.
The EICC Board of Trustees read revised board policies regarding the prohibition of dangerous weapons on campus during its June 17 meeting. The revisions are to comply with Senate File 188, passed by the state Legislature and signed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in May, which prohibits college and university officials from banning non-projectile stun guns.
Under the new law, community colleges are not allowed to prohibit the transportation, possession or carrying of “a dangerous weapon that directs an electric current, impulse, wave or beam that produces a high-voltage pulse designed to immobilize a person."
However, the law does not apply to college policies prohibiting someone convicted of a felony from carrying, transporting or possessing a non-projectile stun gun, or policies prohibiting the carrying, transportation or possession of one in a campus stadium or hospital associated with the college.
According to the revisions made to the board policies, those 18 years of age or older who are legally permitted to carry a non-projectile stun gun will be allowed on EICC campuses. The individual will be responsible for storing, carrying and using the item in a safe manner.
The revisions also state that law enforcement are the only ones allowed to carry or possess a “prohibited weapon” which includes firearms or other dangerous weapons, other than non-projectile stun guns, on EICC campuses.
“In the past we’ve prohibited all dangerous weapons on campus and now we are required to allow people to carry and use, potentially, stun guns on campus,” Honey Bedell, EICC chief of staff, said in an interview. “So that could present some safety issues. It could present some discomfort issues for other students and staff, so it’s just a different approach (compared) to what we’ve had in the past.”
Outlined in the revisions are the definitions of “dangerous weapon” and “non-projectile stun gun” to clarify the difference between items allowed on campus and those that aren’t. In the policy, a "dangerous weapon" is described as "any instrument or device designed primarily for use in inflicting death or injury upon a human being or animal, and which is capable of inflicting death upon a human being when used in the manner for which it was designed."
A final reading of the policy revisions and a request for adoption will be done during the board’s meeting on July 15.