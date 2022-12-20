Sunlight for the holidays: Santa Fund helps woman in battle with depression

Carlyanne Tygart has battled depression for as long as she can remember.

She recalled being "6 or 7 years old" when she first felt bottomless despair. She was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and as she got older doctors determined she suffered from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"People think depression comes and goes," the 32-year-old Tygart said. "And maybe that's the way it is for some people. For me, depression never leaves, it's just that some days are better than others."

Tygart described the days that are worse than others.

"This is what I can tell you: Five years ago my depression was really bad," she said. "I didn't want to kill myself, but I really didn't want to live.

"I remember crossing the street, and I would think about a car hitting me. And I just didn't care. I had no desire to live."

Tygart's battle with depression was not simply a fight for her own life. She is the mother to three daughters: Jayden is 16, Elanore is 13, and Autum is just 5 months old.

Tygart found the help she needed through Transitions Mental Health Services. She said the counseling there "has made a world of difference for me and really kept me going."

Her counselor at Transitions, Alexis Ceja, nominated Tygart to receive $1,000 from the Disptch-Argus Santa Fund to help pay for sunlight lamps and bulbs that help combat depression. The Santa Fund also purchased a coat and a car seat cover for Autum, a kitchen rug, and a paint set for Elanore.

Tygart discovered the use of sunlight lamps on her own as she researched ways to combat depression.

"Carlyanne can feel depression symptoms worsening as the seasons change," Ceja wrote in Tygart's Santa Fund nomination form. "After completing her own research on coping skills to help reduce the symptoms of depression, she found lights that are specifically made to assist with the symptoms of depression."

Tygart said she was "in tears" when Ceja told her she would receive help from Santa Fund.

"I just sat there, and I couldn't say 'thank you' enough. It is so kind, and they are helping me get things I really need," Tygart said.

She also wanted to send a message to people dealing with depression and other mental health issues.

"I would tell people that they have to keep trying," she said. "You have to know that it's OK to go and find help. It takes time, and you have to give yourself that time.

"I have had different counselors because it takes time to find what works for you. But I want to tell people the help does work. I'm not ashamed for needing help and no one else should feel shame, either. All of us struggle. All of us need help in our lives."