Suspect with outstanding warrants crashes after eluding police

A call for a domestic battery complaint ended with a crash when the suspect ran from police.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic battery in progress in the Rock River Town Homes in Carbon Cliff, Ill. The suspect was seen leaving the area and a deputy attempted to follow and initiate a traffic stop, according to a press release.

The suspect drove away, crashed the vehicle and began running away. He was captured shortly after.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time, but had two outstanding warrants when arrested. The first was for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge and the second for controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and eluding. Combined, the bond is $75,000.

Police said the man will be facing additional local charges for his actions Friday morning. The case is still under investigation.