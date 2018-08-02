The Davenport Community School District may not close a school after all.
Superintendent Art Tate on Monday will present two updated Vision 2020 plans to the Davenport School Board, one of which does not involve closing a school.
The board has discussed different cost-saving plans for closing a school, and have considered closing Adams, Buchanan, Buffalo Elementary, Monroe, Smart or Washington.
In a memo, Tate said he revised the plans based on “board discussions, public forums and recommendations received through several means.”
The new Plan A includes closing an unspecified school, and an ending balance spending authority of $1 million is reflected. Plan B, he says, “eliminates the reduction of an attendance center” (closing a school) in school year 2019-20. The ending balance spending authority in this plan will show zero in school year 2022-23.
The long-range budget plans both provide a plan to the Iowa School Budget Review Committee “which they will approve,” Tate said.
Earlier, the review committee approved, with reservations, a district plan to reduce its spending. The plan called for saving $9,058,397 during the school year 2018-19, including early-retirement incentives, staff reductions, fewer substitutes, changing bell times to reduce routes, delaying textbook purchases and some energy-efficiency measures.
School districts have limits on what they spend, regardless of how much they have in their coffers. Districts that spend beyond authorized limits must appear before the committee, which is a nonpartisan panel established by the Iowa legislature and separate from the state Department of Education, with authority for school budgets and accounting. Tate will appear before the committee in October, when he will present a plan the committee will reconsider.
At Monday’s meeting, according to the memo, consultants will also review an actuarial study completed in conjunction with the use of insurance holidays through Vision 2020. “Based on my discussion with the consultants, I have removed the use of insurance holidays after school year 2020-21,” Tate says in the memo. “The consultants and I will discuss this rationale during the (committee-of-the-whole.”)
An insurance premium holiday is a pay period in which the employee's health care premiums will not be deducted from the employee's pay.
“I would suggest that a logical way to proceed from this point is for the board to have a discussion concerning whether they want to go with Plan A or Plan B,” the memo continues. “If the consensus of the board is to go with Plan B, then school closures will be off the list.”
“The staff has worked hard, diligently and with compassion in advising me concerning this revised Vision 2020,” Tate continues in the memo.
The board will meet as a committee-of-the-whole to discuss the new plans at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Achievement Service Center, 1606 Brady St., Davenport. Because it is a committee-of-the-whole meeting, they will take no action, and there will be no forum for public input, although community members may attend.
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 13.
The next Vision 2020 public forum will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at North High School.