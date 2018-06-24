Davenport Schools Superintendent Art Tate is scheduled to appear at an ethics hearing - one that could result in the loss of his administrator license – Tuesday morning in the Wallace State Office Building in Des Moines.
The hearing, set to begin at 10 a.m., will move ahead on Wednesday if it needs to be continued, according to the Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals.
According to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, Tate is charged with two counts: failing to comply with state law and “willfully departing from or failing to conform to the minimum standards of acceptable and prevailing educational practice in Iowa.”
The notice of hearing says that on Dec. 14, 2016, the Board of Educational Examiners received a complaint against Tate alleging a violation of the Code of Ethics. Ray Wise, director of the Iowa Department of Education, made the complaint.
On April 2017, the board found probable cause to proceed to a hearing based on an investigation that revealed Tate “purposefully and publicly advocated for the Davenport School Board to exceed its lawful spending authority, based upon his belief that the Iowa school funding formula is unfair and should be amended.”
In 2015, Tate decided to use more district reserve funds for school programming than the state authorized. Tate announced his decision at a school board meeting, saying he planned to “violate state law” and use more money than the state of Iowa authorized.
“I am taking this action after careful consideration and understanding the possible personal consequence,” he said at the board meeting. “I take full and sole responsibility for the violation of state law.”
The audience at the board meeting gave Tate a standing ovation.
Many times, Tate and the board publicly have referred to a formula established in the early 1970s that values Davenport district students at $175 less than the value for students in other districts that receive the highest per-student rate in Iowa.
Regardless of how much a school district has, the state prohibits districts from spending more than they are authorized to spend.
The board supported Tate, who could lose his license, according to the case document: “This matter may be resolved by surrender of your license or an agreement to accept a lesser sanction.”
Tate announced earlier this year that he plans to retire in 2019.