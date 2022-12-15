Teen accused of attempted armed robbery in Rock Island to be charged as adult

Charges have been filed against a teenager accused of attempted armed robbery.

Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is being charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. He is being charged as an adult. His bond has been set at $100,000.

As previously reported, Rock Island Police responded to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital Rock Island just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday after an 18-year-old male arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand. He told police he was the victim of an attempted armed robbery in the 2500 block of 5 1/2 Avenue.

During the investigation, Rhymes was located in the area and found to be in possession of a stolen gun. Police are also investigating a shooting in the same block that occurred Monday afternoon in which they were notified of shots fired.

In Monday's incident, police also were called to the hospital after a 22-year-old man sought treatment for a gunshot wound to the knee.