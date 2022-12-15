Teen accused of attempted armed robbery in Rock Island to be charged as adult

Charges have been filed against a teenager accused of attempted armed robbery.
Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is being charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. He is being charged as an adult. His bond has been set at $100,000.
As previously reported, Rock Island Police responded to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital Rock Island just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday after an 18-year-old male arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand. He told police he was the victim of an attempted armed robbery in the 2500 block of 5 1/2 Avenue.
During the investigation, Rhymes was located in the area and found to be in possession of a stolen gun. Police are also investigating a shooting in the same block that occurred Monday afternoon in which they were notified of shots fired.
People are also reading…
In Monday's incident, police also were called to the hospital after a 22-year-old man sought treatment for a gunshot wound to the knee.