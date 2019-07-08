A 17-year-old faces charges of theft and burglary after a chase ended near 39th and Bridge Avenue, Davenport, early Monday.
Police were dispatched to 40th and Division streets at 1:50 a.m. for a report of a burglary involving a weapon, according to a release from Davenport police. A resident shared video of the subjects trying to burglarize vehicles, armed with what appears to be a handgun.
A description of a suspect and involved vehicle was provided to officers, who saw two subjects enter the described vehicle near El Rancho Drive and 46th Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, a pursuit ensued.
Officers used a pursuit intervention technique to disable the vehicle in the area of 39th Street and Bridge Avenue.
Two suspects fled, and one was apprehended. The vehicle was stolen from the area of 1600 W. 71st St. Several rounds of ammunition were in the vehicle.
A squad car and the involved vehicle were damaged. No injuries were reported.
The suspect faces charges of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts.
The juvenile was placed in the Juvenile Detention Center. The investigation continues.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Davenport Police Department, 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola."