A cool down is coming to the Quad-Cities this week.

After a weekend of highs in the upper 80s, the week will kick off with temps in the lower 80s, said meteorologist Dave Cousins with the National Weather Service. But, that cold front could come with the potential for storms Tuesday evening. The storms will develop south of I-80, but will not bring with them any major power.

"They're typical July storms. There's a level one out of five risk for severe storms," Cousins said. "That primarily will be in the afternoon."

Monday and Tuesday temps will be in mid 80s before warming up again for the second half of the week.

"The good news with all of that is the dew points will not be as high as they have been over the last several days," he said, adding the front half of the week will feel more comfortable than the weekend.

Those storms are expected to clear out the Canadian wildfire smoke and bring the air quality back to a more manageable level. There is a chance for rain on Thursday, but after that, it's smooth sailing into the weekend.

"Otherwise, the forecast is dry until next Sunday," he said. "Both Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 80s and that will continue with it being a little warmer Sunday."

Sunday's high of 88 will also come with thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to rise again next week with highs in the 90s all week long.