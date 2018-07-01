A Texas man is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday after Davenport police say they found a loaded gun, illegal fireworks, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his car.
Jarred Lane Carlyle, 30, of The Colony, Texas, consented to a police search of his car about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 1510 E. Kimberly Road. He now faces charges of:
• Carrying weapons after a loaded firearm was found in the area of the driver’s seat
• possession of fireworks to sell, offer for sale or use in the trunk of the vehicle
• possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, first offense
• possession of drug paraphernalia – two glass pipes, with residue, commonly used to smoke controlled substances.
According to Scott County documents, Carlyle does not have a permit to carry in Iowa or any other state. Additionally, the fireworks require a commercial permit, which Carlyle does not have.
Carlyle, who was released on bond, is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Scott County Court.