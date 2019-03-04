DAVENPORT -- The 15th-annual Havana Daydreamin' fundraiser is Saturday, March 9, at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Tickets are $25 each (or a reserved table for $240), available at qcph.com (Quad City Parrot Heads) and at all area Hy-Vee stores. Prior to the event, there will be pub crawl from noon to 4 p.m., starting in the lobby of the Radisson Hotel downtown.
"Havana Daydreamin'" is a tropical-themed event benefiting Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities. The evening will have two bands performing (including Boat Drunks starting at 8 p.m.) with a 50/50 raffle, silent and live auction, and proceeds will help fund Habitat's mission of helping families build stability and hope through homeownership.
The QCPH club was sanctioned in December 2003, one of 214 “Parrot Heads in Paradise” member clubs around the world. "We are a collection of people of all ages and backgrounds who embrace the music of Jimmy Buffett and the lifestyle he writes about," according to qcph.com. "We also believe in leaving things just a little better than we found them, and having a blast while doing it…something we like to call 'partying with a purpose!'"
Over the last 16 years, Parrot Head Clubs have collectively contributed more than $50.5 million and more than 4 million volunteer hours, the site says.
For more information, visit QCPH on Facebook, or contact Dee at 309-428-3686.