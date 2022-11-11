'Thank You': Veterans honored at Rock Island National Cemetery

Henry Langrehr met Arlene Ketelsen eight decades ago in a fly-swatter factory in Clinton, Iowa.

It wasn't long before the young couple was engaged. Another short time passed before Henry joined the 82nd Airborne and went to war with a promise and a small photograph from the woman he loved.

Before the start of Friday's Veterans Day celebration at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Henry talked about how he survived the D-Day invasion of June 6, 1944: It was the photograph of his future wife that got him through it and the nine-month stint in a German prisoner of war camp that followed.

"I kept that picture of Arlene in a little Bible the Army gave us," Henry said. "The Germans even let me keep it after I was captured.

"I'd take that picture out whenever it was quiet. It was such a nice thing to have. I read that Bible, mostly as history. I wasn't a Christian, but when I got back and we got married, Arlene took care of that."

Henry and Arlene are both 98 and have been married for 77 years. Described by their daughter, Kay Schneider, as "inseparable from the time they were married," Arlene didn't make the Veterans Day ceremony on the Rock Island Arsenal.

"Arlene's got arthritis, and I didn't want her out here in the cold," Henry said.

In fact, Henry was supposed to spend Friday in Washington, D.C. and serve as a keynote speaker at another Veteran's Day ceremony.

"Dad didn't want to do that. He just didn't want to be away from Mom," their daughter said. "She's doing OK, but these days, he likes to stay close."

On June 6, 1944, Henry found himself exactly 4,069 miles from Clinton, where a night operation behind enemy lines dropped him into France. His parachute carried him through the top of a greenhouse in a town called Sainte-Mere-Eglise.

He and some fellow members of the 82nd Airborne managed to blow up a bridge and fight German soldiers before they were captured.

After nine months, Henry and another man escaped. The second man was killed before Henry got a shot at the German soldier who found them.

"I married Arlene as soon as I got back home," Henry said. "That had to be the first thing I did."

Kay said her father, "never talked about the war much when we were growing up. It wasn't until his grandkids came along that he talked about it."

Colonel Landis C. Maddox, commander, Joint Munitions Command at the Rock Island Arsenal, delivered the keynote address at Friday's ceremony. He said he had, "just two words comprised of eight letters for Henry Langrehr and all veterans past and present."

"Thank you," Maddox said. And those two words drew a standing ovation.