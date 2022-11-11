'Thank You': Veterans honored at Rock Island National Cemetery

Henry Langrehr met Arlene Ketelsen eight decades ago in a fly-swatter factory in Clinton, Iowa.
It wasn't long before the young couple was engaged. Another short time passed before Henry joined the 82nd Airborne and went to war with a promise and a small photograph from the woman he loved.
Before the start of Friday's Veterans Day celebration at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Henry talked about how he survived the D-Day invasion of June 6, 1944: It was the photograph of his future wife that got him through it and the nine-month stint in a German prisoner of war camp that followed.
"I kept that picture of Arlene in a little Bible the Army gave us," Henry said. "The Germans even let me keep it after I was captured.
"I'd take that picture out whenever it was quiet. It was such a nice thing to have. I read that Bible, mostly as history. I wasn't a Christian, but when I got back and we got married, Arlene took care of that."
People are also reading…
Henry and Arlene are both 98 and have been married for 77 years. Described by their daughter, Kay Schneider, as "inseparable from the time they were married," Arlene didn't make the Veterans Day ceremony on the Rock Island Arsenal.
"Arlene's got arthritis, and I didn't want her out here in the cold," Henry said.
In fact, Henry was supposed to spend Friday in Washington, D.C. and serve as a keynote speaker at another Veteran's Day ceremony.
"Dad didn't want to do that. He just didn't want to be away from Mom," their daughter said. "She's doing OK, but these days, he likes to stay close."
On June 6, 1944, Henry found himself exactly 4,069 miles from Clinton, where a night operation behind enemy lines dropped him into France. His parachute carried him through the top of a greenhouse in a town called Sainte-Mere-Eglise.
He and some fellow members of the 82nd Airborne managed to blow up a bridge and fight German soldiers before they were captured.
After nine months, Henry and another man escaped. The second man was killed before Henry got a shot at the German soldier who found them.
"I married Arlene as soon as I got back home," Henry said. "That had to be the first thing I did."
Kay said her father, "never talked about the war much when we were growing up. It wasn't until his grandkids came along that he talked about it."
Colonel Landis C. Maddox, commander, Joint Munitions Command at the Rock Island Arsenal, delivered the keynote address at Friday's ceremony. He said he had, "just two words comprised of eight letters for Henry Langrehr and all veterans past and present."
"Thank you," Maddox said. And those two words drew a standing ovation.
Photos: Veteran's Day Cemerony at Rock Island National Cemetery
City of Davenport will observe Veterans Day as a holiday on Friday.
All City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed.
Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.
Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.
Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed.
Rivers Edge will be open with normal business hours.
Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed Friday to set up for the annual
Holiday Lights and Poinsettia show. The show will open Saturday, Nov. 26.
10 a.m. with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Saturdays.
RiverCenter administrative office and the Adler Theatre box office will be closed.
Compost Facility will be closed.
CitiBus service will be provided as usual.
Friday garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late.
Friday collection will occur on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule.
If you have questions, please contact Samantha Torres at 563-327-5128 or samantha.torres@davenportiowa.com
-------------------
City of Rock Island refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection will be on the normal collection schedule during the Veteran’s Day holiday.
The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
City of Rock Island offices will be open.
--------------------
The City of Bettendorf has announced the following holiday schedule in observance of Veterans Day:
- Bettendorf Transit will offer free fixed-route transit rides to all veterans Monday through Friday.
- City Hall will be closed Friday.
- All Friday collection services including garbage, recycling, bulky and yard waste will be moved to Saturday. Items should be placed at curbside by 6 a.m. For more information, call 563-344-4088.
- The library will be open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- The Family Museum will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open, weather permitting.
-----------------------
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 and will reopen for business on Tuesday, Nov 15.
• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 and will reopen for business on Monday, Nov. 14.
---------------------
Black Hawk College will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Students are reminded that they still can register online when the college is closed. Registration information is available at www.bhc.edu/register.
Minimester classes begin Monday, Dec. 19, and Spring 2023 classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17. The schedule of classes is available at www.bhc.edu/schedule.
U.S. Air Force veteran Gordon Siokos, 80, of Davenport, was happy at the crowd that greeted him and about 90 other Vietnam-era veterans Tuesday night at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.
Siokos returned from the 55th Honor Flight that took mostly Vietnam-era veterans to Washington, D.C., early Tuesday morning to visit the monuments dedicated to them.
“These people, showing up in the numbers they show up in is really wonderful,” he said.
“I enlisted in 1960 and went to Bergstrom Air Force Base (in Austin, Texas) instead of hanging out in the shopping centers,” Siokos said.
“I tell people if you haven’t got the academics to go to college or if you haven’t got the finances to go to college, then go in the military,” Siokos said. “It’s the best advice I can give them.”
Gordon Siokos’ son Jim waited for his father to arrive holding a photo of his father as a young member of the Air Force. The grandchildren also were there holding signs welcoming Gordon Siokos back.
“My dad’s father died when he was only 2,” Jim Siokos said. “He grew up on the south side of Chicago in a very poor family, and it was the military that gave him the American Dream. He thanks the military every day of his life.
“When I was growing up as a boy, he praised what the military did for him, and you know the American Dream is to have a better life than your previous generation,” Jim Siokos said. “If it wasn’t for the United States Military, my dad has said a legion of times, he wouldn’t have ended up where he is now.
“I’ve heard my dad say a hundred times, ‘The military made me a man. I didn’t have a father, so Uncle Sam was my father, and he was a darn good father.’”
Gordon Siokos returned to Chicago where he served as a police officer.
The funeral flags of three Vietnam-era veterans who passed away in recent months were taken on the flight and returned to their widows.
Jan Wiersema, of Morrison, Illinois, received the funeral flag of her husband, Larry Wiersema, who passed away July 8. He had served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Larry Wiersema owned and operated Wiersema Charter Service in Morrison. The company has donated it charter bus services to the Honor Flight veterans since the Honor Flight began.
Kathy Fossett, of Mount Carroll, Illinois, received the funeral flag of her husband, Ronald Fossett, who passed away Oct. 4. He served in the 101st Airborne Division from 1963 to 1965. He retired as a jailer for Carroll County. He and Kathy also ran the Chief Motel in Pocahontas, Iowa, for many years.
Patricia Lue, of Carbon Cliff, received the funeral flag of her husband, Fred Lue, who passed away Nov. 5.
Fred Lue served in the Army in Europe from 1963 to 1966. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal after 37 years of service.
Tanilo Sandoval has been telling the story of his brothers and the other men who left Silvis to serve their country for a long time. Before his wife died, Sandoval said she'd call him from Tony's Grocery on 2nd Street in Silvis whenever people stopped by, curious about the memorial for the Hero Street Eight, and he'd head down to answer what questions he could.
The veterans' stories reached farther than just the grocery store counter, however, and for a decade Sandoval and his family have helped local filmmakers memorialize the Hero Street Eight for the masses.
The newest installment of Moline-based Fourth Wall Films' documentary series is set to premiere this weekend, with Sandoval and his family in attendance, and he said he's excited to see the story of his big brother, Joseph Sandoval, told on screen.
"I think it was a story worth telling," Sandoval said.
Fourth Wall Films will premiere "An Infantryman From Hero Street" at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W 12th St., Davenport. The Crooked Cactus Band will perform ahead of the premiere, which will include a Q&A with people involved with the film, a showing of "Riding the Rails to Hero Street" and a tribute to veterans by Navy veteran Brian Munos.
An additional showing has been added at 3 p.m. Nov. 13, as the Nov. 12 premiere is sold out. Tickets can be purchased on the Putnam Museum website.
"An Infantryman From Hero Street" tells the story of Pvt. Joseph Sandoval, who was drafted in 1944 to fight the war in Europe. His brother, Frank, had been serving since 1942, and Joseph learned of his death through letters. Joseph died in Germany two weeks before Adolf Hitler committed suicide.
Filmmaker Kelly Rundle, who runs Fourth Wall Films with his wife Tammy Rundle, said that while it may sound counter-intuitive, "An Infantryman from Hero Street" isn't about World War II. The war is the background and context of the film, but Joseph Sandoval's story doesn't start or end there — the Rundle's dive into his life before the war, and his family.
It's the same with the rest of the "Hero Street" series, he said. In what will eventually be a nine-part documentary series, the filmmakers will follow the rest of the Hero Street Eight's lives in Silvis and across the world.
Three episodes have been released so far. The prologue episode, titled "Riding the Rails to Hero Street," follows the lives of families immigrating to the Quad-Cities after the Mexican Revolution — the discrimination and other struggles they faced and how they came to settle in Silvis on what is now known as Hero Street. Emmy-nominated episode "Letters Home to Hero Street" tells the story of Frank Sandoval, Joseph and Tanilo's brother, and "A Bridge Too Far From Hero Street" follows William Sandoval, from a different family.
"I think it's a little bit more personal than something that you might see on the History Channel or that kind of thing," Rundle said. "I think often history focuses on things that are sort of more grandiose, the people who are at the top of the leadership pyramid, whether that's in politics, or whether it's in the military. Of course, our series is very much focused on stories of these individual soldiers."
The "Hero Street" series was originally planned as a feature-length documentary, which they began filming in 2012, Rundle said, but the funding wasn't there to get it done. A grant from the Illinois Arts Council to WQPT-PBS in 2015 allowed them to finish "Letters Home to Hero Street," and they've been working on what they can ever since.
"It's kind of odd in a way I suppose," Rundle said. "We can't do these films in the order in which they will sort of eventually be, we have to do them in the order in which we have resources to make them...Once we are certain that we have enough resources then we proceed on with a particular hero's story.
"We've got a long ways to go, and I hope that I'm not an old man by the time we finish."
The Quad-Cities' commitment to honoring veterans continues to reach new heights.
More than 5,000 area veterans have boarded Honor Flights out of the Quad City International Airport since the courtesy flights to the U.S. Capitol first took off in 2008.
The program's director, retired Army colonel Steve Garrington, explained how it all started: A resident of Ridgecrest Village in Davenport caught wind of the then-new program dubbed Honor Flight.
The resident happened to approach precisely the correct employee of Ridgecrest, Bob Morrison.
Though he discovered the nearest Honor Flight was in Chicago and it likely would take years to start a local chapter, Morrison made it happen. He gathered up about a dozen friends and created Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
After a years-long battle with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), Morrison died in 2019. He is credited with assisting 3,000 veterans take 33 flights to visit memorials that are dedicated to them.
To take part, interested veterans and/or their caregivers fill out an application and are placed on a list. Priority is given to Word War II and Korean War veterans or any with a terminal illness. Veterans within a 75-mile radius of the Quad-Cities region are encouraged to apply.
Also on the flight are guardian volunteers who help veterans with mobility and safety. They are required to make a $400 donation to join the flight.
"People are really excited about being guardians," Garrington said. "Most say it's the best day of their life."
Flights depart Moline and head non-stop to Washington D.C., where veterans and their guardians tour notable stops, such as Arlington National Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial and the Air Force Memorial and Pentagon.
After a full day of activities, all 100 veterans, 60 guardians, five employees and the flight crew return to Moline.
The trips are made possible through donations, but it wasn't always easy collecting enough, Garrington said, to come up with the necessary $120,000 per flight.
"It takes a lot to rent a 737 for a day," he said.
Publicity helped considerably, and enough money was raised by November of 2008 for the first takeoff. Since then, donations have poured in to ensure no veteran has to pay.
"The public has been fantastic, and we have been able to do 55 flights," Garrington said.
In 2020 and 2021, flights were halted due to the pandemic, but the demand did not let up, he said. The wait list kept growing and today has 500 veterans on it.
"We're working on it, and we will have four flights next year to try and catch up," he said.
Although it takes a lot of work, Garrington said, there is nothing more rewarding. Hearing stories from fellow veterans is one of his favorite things, along with the welcome-home parties at the airport.
"You see these big, tough guys who have been in the service and they have tears coming out of their eyes," he said. "That's how we know we have done a good job."
As the veterans leave, he said, many stop to shake Garrington's hand and thank him for making the experience possible. But he never utters a "You're welcome."
His message is more powerful than that: "You're worth it. All the time and money and effort we put in, they're worth it. We know that on every flight."
More information on the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, including applications, can be found online.