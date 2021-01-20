'That gives me hope': COVID-19 vaccinations became personal for auto auction owner

The intersection of 10th Avenue East and 78th Avenue in Milan was as close to a freeze-out Tuesday morning as any local traveler has ever witnessed.
Cars, vans, trucks and SUVs of all makes and models were lined up for a mile in the eastbound lane of 10th Avenue. The occupants of many of those vehicles were attempting to turn onto 78th Avenue and reach the Greater Quad City Auto Auction.
They weren't looking for a new used car.
The Rock Island Health Department holds its weekly COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru in some of the garages on the grounds of the auto auction. Tuesday was the first day of Phase 1B vaccinations in the county — which meant people 65 and older, along with an array of essential workers and educators, were eligible to get the stick.
While 10th and 78 avenues looked like slow-motion chaos, Greater Quad City Auto Auction owner and general manager Larry Anderson said he felt hope.
"It was nuts here (Tuesday)," the 61-year-old Anderson said the day after the RICO health department vaccinated 1,000 people in some of the auto auction's garages. "There were a lot of people here and they had to turn a lot of people away. That was sad to see, but I was glad to see so many people want the vaccination.
"That gives me hope. This pandemic has been rough for everyone. All of our lives have been touched by it in some way. So (Tuesday) was nuts. Crazy. But I think it is worth it."
Anderson started as a partner at the auto auction in Milan in 1998, then became its sole owner in 2004. Today the auto auction has 20 full-time and 50 part-time employees.
The auto auction primarily sells vehicles for financial institutions like banks and credit unions, as well as leasing and rental companies. Car dealers do the buying. Six to eight times a year the auto auction hosts a General Services Administration, where the public can bid on government vehicles.
Anderson said the decision to host the mass vaccinations was "pretty easy."
"It's a chance to give back to the community," he said. "And at this time it seems really important to help the community any way we can.
"Vaccinations are hopefully going to protect us. It wasn't anything I had to think about."
Rock Island County Health Department chief operating officer Janet Hill said Anderson's decision to donate space for mass vaccinations was "crucial."
"We have use of garages people can pull their cars into, and that has allowed us at least some warmth and some space to do the vaccinations," Hill said. "I don't think people realize what a burden this has been for Larry (Anderson's) business. His crews have to take deliveries all day long.
"I know this effort is impacting his business. And we can thank him enough for helping us."
Anderson was approached to help long before the COVID-19 vaccines were finished.
"It was a few months after the pandemic started and I was approached by some people from the National Guard who asked if we could help in the efforts to get people vaccinated - whenever that might start.
"They were planning way ahead."
As the pandemic stretched on, Anderson's desire to help became what he described as "more and more personal."
"Unfortunately I know eight people who have died because of COVID," he said. "They range in age from 26 to 82. And one of those people was an employee here.
"He was 74 years old and in great shape. He was retired - we have quite a few retired people here who work as drivers. He was fine. Then one day he got sick and seven days later, he was dead."
Anderson paused before he continued talking about the toll COVID-19 has taken on so many families and friends.
"The virus has really impacted a lot of lives. It's caused a lot of pain," he said. "So it's a chance to give back. A chance to help. I think it means a lot to the employees here, to know that we're doing what we can to help."
Anderson summed up what he saw Tuesday.
"Janet Hill mentioned we lose business on Tuesdays, or have to work around a lot," Anderson said. "That's true - it definitely disrupts our business.
"But you know what? It's definitely worth it. Nobody here resents the disruption. The health department has a lot of good people working really hard, doing whatever they can, to help people.
"If making some space available helps them, I'm glad to it. We're all going to have to work together if we want to come out on the other end of this pandemic."