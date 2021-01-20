'That gives me hope': COVID-19 vaccinations became personal for auto auction owner

Anderson was approached to help long before the COVID-19 vaccines were finished.

"It was a few months after the pandemic started and I was approached by some people from the National Guard who asked if we could help in the efforts to get people vaccinated - whenever that might start.

"They were planning way ahead."

As the pandemic stretched on, Anderson's desire to help became what he described as "more and more personal."

"Unfortunately I know eight people who have died because of COVID," he said. "They range in age from 26 to 82. And one of those people was an employee here.

"He was 74 years old and in great shape. He was retired - we have quite a few retired people here who work as drivers. He was fine. Then one day he got sick and seven days later, he was dead."

Anderson paused before he continued talking about the toll COVID-19 has taken on so many families and friends.

"The virus has really impacted a lot of lives. It's caused a lot of pain," he said. "So it's a chance to give back. A chance to help. I think it means a lot to the employees here, to know that we're doing what we can to help."

Anderson summed up what he saw Tuesday.