The day after the election brings hope to some, anxiety for others

Wolf said her strategy for dealing with the uncertainty is to "pay attention and stay informed."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kathy Garrison, Suzanne Shuman and Kathy Eberlein met Wednesday near the gazebo in Duck Creek Park to share some quality socially distanced time together.

"I guess I feel that I'm really disappointed in the American people because it seems like they want to re-elect someone who wants to lie to them every day," Garrison said. "The COVID crisis has not been handled correctly and I just don't understand it."

Shuman described herself as "disheartened by the election and the way it's going."

"I just don't understand why people don't want to have social change," Shuman said. "We are so divided and I think it's very scary."

Eberlein said she "is pretty stressed out."

"I'm pretty anxious," she added. "I would really like to see our nation come together and be less divided. I'd like to see us return to the United States of America."

Carol Thorud and Barb Guzman Frerichs are half of a group of former reading specialists who meet once a month in Davenport's Duck Creek Park to have socially distanced gatherings.

The election was foremost in their minds.