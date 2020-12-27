The days leading to Christmas dominated by COVID-19-related deaths in the Quad-Cities

The days leading up to Christmas offered little comfort or joy for the families and friends of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

And the virus-related death toll in the Quad-Cities reached 374 by Christmas Eve — 146 in Scott County and 228 in Rock Island.

If there was any good news, health officials noted the number of new COVID-19 cases dropped at various times during the week. Hope came in the form of the continued effort to vaccinate health care workers throughout the Genesis and UnityPoint Health-Trinity health systems.

The Moderna vaccine was approved for emergency use — and officials from both Illinois and Iowa said those doses would ship sometime before the New Year.

Saturday, Dec. 19

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 and one COVID-related death.

The death was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Rock Island County is 211.

With the new cases, the total number of cases in Rock Island County is 10,178 since the pandemic was announced. As of Saturday there are 46 COVID patients hospitalized in the county.