The days leading to Christmas dominated by COVID-19-related deaths in the Quad-Cities

The days leading up to Christmas offered little comfort or joy for the families and friends of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.
And the virus-related death toll in the Quad-Cities reached 374 by Christmas Eve — 146 in Scott County and 228 in Rock Island.
If there was any good news, health officials noted the number of new COVID-19 cases dropped at various times during the week. Hope came in the form of the continued effort to vaccinate health care workers throughout the Genesis and UnityPoint Health-Trinity health systems.
The Moderna vaccine was approved for emergency use — and officials from both Illinois and Iowa said those doses would ship sometime before the New Year.
Saturday, Dec. 19
The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 and one COVID-related death.
The death was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Rock Island County is 211.
With the new cases, the total number of cases in Rock Island County is 10,178 since the pandemic was announced. As of Saturday there are 46 COVID patients hospitalized in the county.
The Scott County Health Department on Saturday reported 13,431 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 94 cases from Friday’s 13,337. The county also reported that eight more COVID-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 136.
Sunday, Dec. 20
The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday announced two additional COVID-related deaths and 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The deaths were a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 60s who had been living in a long-term-care facility.
The new cases bring the total number of Rock Island County COVID cases to 10,226 since the pandemic began. There are 58 COVID patients hospitalized in the county.
The Scott County Health Department on Sunday reported 64 new cases and three deaths. The total number of COVID cases for Scott County rose to 13,495 COVID cases since the pandemic began. Saturday’s number was 13,431 cases.
The total number of deaths in Scott County rose to 139 on Sunday.
Monday, Dec. 21
The year's shortest day of the year brought a long list of COVID-19-related deaths.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported eight deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday, giving the county 10 deaths in the past two days.
The Quad-Cities' death toll is 360 since the start of the pandemic — 221 in Rock Island County and 139 in Scott County.
New COVID-19 cases were lower Monday as health officials in Rock Island County reported 35 and Scott County reported 25. Since the start of the pandemic, Rock Island County has confirmed 10,261 cases, while the total case count in Scott County increased to 13,520.
In the Q-C area, the Henry and Stark County Health Department reported a total of 3,461 COVID-19 cases in Henry County and another 414 cases in Stark County. The latest seven-day rolling test positivity rate is 8.3% for Henry County and 13.7% for Stark County.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
December's COVID-19 death toll continued to mount Tuesday as nine more residents of the Quad-City area died from causes linked to the virus.
Health officials reported six deaths in Rock Island County, two in Scott County and one in Stark County.
In the five-day span since Friday, Dec. 18, Rock Island and Scott counties have seen 30 deaths — 17 on the Illinois side of the Q-C and another 13 on the Iowa side.
The Q-C death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 368 — 227 in Rock Island and 141 in Scott County.
The six dead reported Tuesday by the Rock Island County Health Department were: a man in his 90s who died at home; two women in their 60s who were hospitalized; and a woman in her 90s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s, all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.
The Stark County Health Department reported the county's 11th COVID-19-related death Tuesday. The individual was a woman in her 80s.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Dr. Prasad Nadkarni became the first member of UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine Hospital to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.
Quad-Cities health officials reported two more deaths Wednesday from COVID-19-related causes — one each in Rock Island and Scott counties.
Since Friday, Dec. 18, the Quad-Cities has lost 32 people to COVID-19 — 18 in Rock Island County and 14 in Scott County.
Since Dec. 1, a combined 146 deaths in Rock Island and Scott counties are linked to the virus. That's an average of 6.6 people per day through the first 22 days of the year.
Rock Island County health officials reported 72 new cases Wednesday, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 10,391. The death toll in Rock Island County is 228.
In the Q-C area, the Henry and Stark County Health Department reported a total of 3,528 COVID-19 cases in Henry County since the start of the pandemic and another 416 cases in Stark County.
Scott County health officials reported 108 new cases Wednesday, increasing the total to 13,646. The county has confirmed 142 deaths linked to the virus.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday in Scott County, driving the county's death toll to 146.
Rock Island County Health officials will not report county-wide COVID-19 numbers Thursday or Friday and will resume reporting Saturday. As of Wednesday, the county confirmed 228 deaths linked to the virus.
Iowa health officials reported 227 COVID-19 cases throughout long-term care facilities in Scott County since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa does not report the number of deaths in local facilities but does compile statewide total of the number of people who died while in the care of long-term facilities — 1,137 as of Monday, Dec. 21. That's roughly 30% of the 3,739 deaths linked to COVID-19 across all of Iowa.
The numbers are even higher on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.
Rock Island County has confirmed the deaths of 123 long-term care residents in the county's 27 facilities. That's 53.9% of the county's 228 virus-linked deaths.
Scott County officials reported 64 new cases Thursday. A total of 13,710 cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic. Iowa reported 1,546 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total since March to 272,837.
The number of new cases in Illinois remained high, as Thursday's 7,037 new cases gave the state 925,107 since the start of the pandemic.
Friday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day saw Iowa Health officials report 36 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County, raising the county's total to 13,746. There were no deaths reported Friday, keeping the total since the start of the pandemic at 146.
Health officials reported 1,178 new cases Friday across Iowa, pushing the state total to 274,015. A total of 3,744 deaths are tied to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Rock Island County did not report any COVID-19 numbers Christmas Day. The state of Illinois confirmed 5,742 new cases Friday. The state's total cases since March stands at 930,849, and 15,799 deaths have been linked to the virus.