The drive to register minority voters in the Quad-Cities: Here's what you can do to help

A voter registration movement is underway to reach out to underrepresented Black, Hispanic, and Latino voters across the Quad-Cities.

Called the Power in Our Numbers Coalition, its members include the League of Latin American Citizens and the Davenport and Rock Island chapters of the NAACP, among others.

A voter-registration drive slated for this weekend will provide packets on how to register and pick up an absentee ballot.

Frank Holley is an associate minister at Third Baptist and a member of the NAACP. Mike Reyes sits on the Iowa executive board of the League of Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

Reyes and Holley emphasize the group does not endorse any political candidates.

"In the past, both LULAC and the NAACP have done various voter registration and voter education events," Reyes said. "We feel that combining our efforts will help us reach more people and help more people understand the things they need to do to be able to vote."

Holley said many people " ... don't really know what is required to become a registered voter."

"Many don't know where they can vote — or how they can apply for an absentee ballot," Holley said. "That's not because people are uninformed or because they are not interested. Registering to vote can be confusing, or maybe overwhelming, or people might think they don't have the time.

"That's where the education part of our efforts come in — helping people understand what they have to do to have their vote counted."

Reyes said all voters in the Quad-Cities need to know about changes in voting laws — especially new laws in Iowa.

"Here in Iowa the times for absentee voting has been shortened pretty significantly," Reyes said. "And the hours polls are open have been changed."

In 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law cutting Election Day in-person voting hours by an hour; instead of polls closing at 9 p.m., they now close at 8 p.m.

Perhaps the biggest change in Iowa's voting laws can be found in absentee ballots.

Fueled by mail—in voting during the pandemic, Iowa saw record voter turnout in 2020. Reynolds' law in 2021 required mailed absentee ballots to be returned by the time the polls close on Election Day in order to count. In previous years, the ballots had to have a postmark from the day before Election Day or earlier. The 2021 legislation cut the state's early voting period from 29 days to 20 — just four years after the early voting period was slashed from 40 days to 29.

Also in 2017, LULAC of Iowa sued to have a voter ID requirement law struck down, but courts upheld the majority of the law's requirements.

The most significant change to voting laws in Illinois is legislation that gives voters the option of voting by mail on a permanent basis — election offices across the state are now mandated to send all registered voters a vote-by-mail application by Aug. 10. Voters can use that application to indicate how they’d like to utilize the new mail-in option or do nothing if they plan to vote in person.

The state’s new mail-in system also allows voters to have party-specific ballots sent to them ahead of primary elections. The mail-in ballots start going out to voters who request them on Sept. 29 and voters who choose to vote by mail must return ballots by Nov. 3.

Holley and Reyes pointed out one challenge raised by the effort to connect with Black, Hispanic and Latino voters: digging down through registration and census numbers to find out just how many registered and unregistered voters there are in those groups.

Power In Our Numbers turned to Vince George to find out the ethnic make-up of registered voters across Scott and Rock Island counties. He found two sources, the Census and VAN. The latter, the Voter Action Network, is a national database used by non-profit organizations looking to initiate voter contact.

"There are some big differences between the Census numbers and the VAN numbers," George said. "So we have a rough idea of voters in Scott County by city and precinct — but it's a start and it gives us an idea of registration numbers and registration numbers by precinct.

"We are making estimates."

George said so far estimates are available for Scott County. The next target is Rock Island County.

The basic statistics show the number of minority voters considered "active" in Scott County. Of the estimated 11,721 minority voters, a total of 7,180 are active. That's 61%.

Minority voters make up 9.05% of the 129,511 registered voters in Scott County.

"We hope to be able to target precincts where the number of registered voters is lower," Holley said. "And we know the precincts where there are a lot of registered voters and we can go in and make sure people know about changes in laws and make sure people know where to go to register or to vote."