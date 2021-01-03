The final days of 2020 dominated by COVID-19-related deaths in the Quad-Cities

“We continue to see a rapid rise in deaths because of this virus,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family members of these residents. We continue to urge everyone to wear your mask, keep 6 feet between you and others, and wash your hands frequently. Our most-vulnerable residents need your help to keep from getting ill.”

Tuesday, Dec. 29

The Rock Island County Health Department reported five more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the total number of new cases in the Quad-Cities was 98.

According to health officials, those reported dead Tuesday were a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s and two men in their 80s, all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.

While Rock Island County public health officials reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and Scott County officials reported 33, Tuesday's snowstorm impacted testing efforts.