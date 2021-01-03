The final days of 2020 dominated by COVID-19-related deaths in the Quad-Cities

The close of 2020 delivered more news of death, as the final seven days of the year saw a combined 31 COVID-19-related deaths.
Twenty-five deaths in Rock Island were tied to the virus in that span, while six Scott County deaths were reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Friday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day saw Iowa Health officials report 36 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County, raising the county's total to 13,746. There were no deaths reported Friday, keeping the total since the start of the pandemic at 146.
Health officials reported 1,178 new cases Friday across Iowa, pushing the state total to 274,015. A total of 3,744 deaths are tied to the virus to date.
Rock Island County did not report COVID-19 data Christmas Day. The state of Illinois confirmed 5,742 new cases Friday. The state's total cases since March stands at 930,849 and 15,799 deaths have been linked to the virus.
Saturday, Dec. 26
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 182 new cases of COVID-19 between Thursday and Saturday, along with three deaths.
Rock Island County reported 10,573 cases and 231 deaths since the pandemic was announced.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday was reporting 3,293 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 934,142. Illinois also was reporting 15,865 COVID-related deaths as of Saturday.
The Scott County Health Department on Saturday reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 13,766. Scott County reports 146 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
Sunday, Dec. 27
The Scott County Health Department on Sunday reported 39 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 13,805. Scott County reported one new COVID-related death, for a total of 147.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 580 new cases on Sunday, for a total of 274,982, with 3,745 deaths.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 28 new cases, for a total of 10,601.
Monday, Dec. 28
A dozen more people in the Quad-Cities have died as a result of COVID-19.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 12 more deaths Monday, the largest number the county has reported in one day. However, some of the deaths were delayed in being reported because of the holiday weekend.
The deaths were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized; a man in his 80s who died at home; and nine residents living in long-term care facilities: three men in their 90s, two men in their 80s, one man is his 70s, two women in their 90s and one woman in her 80s.
“We continue to see a rapid rise in deaths because of this virus,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family members of these residents. We continue to urge everyone to wear your mask, keep 6 feet between you and others, and wash your hands frequently. Our most-vulnerable residents need your help to keep from getting ill.”
Tuesday, Dec. 29
The Rock Island County Health Department reported five more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the total number of new cases in the Quad-Cities was 98.
According to health officials, those reported dead Tuesday were a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s and two men in their 80s, all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.
While Rock Island County public health officials reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and Scott County officials reported 33, Tuesday's snowstorm impacted testing efforts.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, sample transport from testing locations to the State Hygienic Lab was canceled in some areas of Iowa where travel was not recommended — including samples from Test Iowa locations and other testing providers that process tests at the State Hygienic Lab. Because of the weather there will be a delay in delivery to the lab, processing and ultimately reporting results to patients. Iowa health officials said results should still be delivered within 72 hours if no further delays occurred.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Local COVID-19 news revolved around vaccinations — and more deaths tied to the virus.
Rock Island health officials reported two more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday as the effort to vaccinate local health care workers continued.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department confirmed 14 more virus-related deaths between the counties over the past week.
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said the distribution of the COVID-19 offered some hope after "what has been a very tough year."
"So far, the vaccine has been distributed to the staffs at our local hospitals (Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity) and to public health employees," Ludwig said during Wednesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. "The first doses were given to those who work directly with COVID-19 patients and then other staff members of the hospitals."
Ludwig said roughly 3,500 doses of the vaccine had been received and another 1,300 were expected. Walgreens and CVS are expected to start vaccinations in long-term care facilities as early as next week, and the Rock Island County Health Department also will provide vaccination in two facilities.
Roughly 5,000 doses have been distributed in Scott County.
Scott County Health Department Deputy Director Amy Thoreson said — as in Illinois and across the country — health care workers were the focus of the first round of vaccinations. Doses were administered in long-term care facilities earlier this week and will continue.
Thursday, Dec. 31
On the final day of the year, the health departments from Rock Island and Scott counties reported a combined 11 deaths — six on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, and another five on the Iowa side of the Q-C.
Rock Island County's death toll increased to 256 and Scott County's to 152 since March, when the pandemic arrived in the area.
“December has been a particularly sorrowful month. In all, 105 Rock Island County residents died this month,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Losing a loved one at any time is horrible, but around the holiday season, it is particularly difficult. We send our deepest condolences to these families and to everyone who has lost someone dear to them this year.”
After seeing 87 deaths from April through November, Scott County had 65 COVID-19-related deaths in December alone.
There were 82 new cases in Scott County, according to the Iowa coronavirus website, for a total of 14,075 since the pandemic began, 2,706 in December. Rock Island County saw 78 new positive cases for a total of 10,846, 2,335 coming in the past month.
Iowa recorded an additional 1,723 cases, for a total of 280,657, with 3,891 deaths.
Illinois reported 8,009 new cases, for a total of 963,389, with 16, 490 deaths.