Maybe it’s because the subject matter isn’t exactly festive or action-packed.
Maybe it’s because audiences want to see Hugh Jackman only if he’s singing.
Whatever the case, “The Front Runner” isn’t packing in viewers. I was alone in the auditorium where I watched it a couple of days ago. That’s a shame, because this true story, set in 1987, about how a politician lost a bid to the White House, is interesting and well-performed.
Jackman stars as Colorado Sen. Gary Hart, a Democrat whose campaign could lead to the presidency.
Director Jason Reitman (“Juno” and “Tully”) keeps the fast pace while we the media and politics machine turned upside down by Hart’s personal life within a span of about three weeks.
The screenplay was written by Reitman, Jay Carson and journalist Matt Bai. The film is based on Bai’s book “All the Truth Is Out.”
Hart is handsome, charming and smart. He thinks that his political beliefs and proposals should be all that journalists or voters should be interested in. He wants his personal life, which includes his daughter and his wife, Lee, (Vera Farmiga) to be private.
Hart’s campaign manager is the no-nonsense, hard-working, Bill Dixon (the always-watchable J.K. Simmons), who tries to keep Hart’s mind – and the mind of the public – on the campaign.
Sometimes, with its blend of actual footage – particularly of broadcasts from the time period – watching this feature film is more like watching a documentary.
I particularly enjoyed the behind-the-scenes moments at the Washington Post, where reporter AJ Parker (Mamoudou Athie, “Patti Cakes”) thinks there may be something to rumors flying around about Hart’s womanizing. Veteran Ben Bradlee (Alfred Molina) doesn’t see what the big deal is – he remembers when reporters simply turned a blind eye to such matters.
Miami Herald political reporter Tom Fiedler (Steve Zissis) gets a tip about Hart’s involvement with a young woman aboard a boat called Monkey Business.
Hart becomes disgusted when he is confronted about the rumors. “Follow me around,” he tells reporters “Put a tail on me. I’m sure you’ll be bored.”
They do. But they aren’t. The Donna Rice (Sara Paxton) scandal becomes the topic of the moment, making its way into every newspaper and tabloid across the nation.
Farmiga is wonderful as the wife who says that has indeed “made accommodations” to her husband’s dalliances. Even when she is besieged by members of the press and is shaken to her core, she remains strong.
When does someone’s persona life become news? There are no easy answers to that questions, and Reitman doesn’t give us any.
Not so incidentally, the Harts have been married for 59 years.
This is a bit of American history and certainly a think piece that deserves to be seen.