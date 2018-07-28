They waved and flitted their way through the crowd.
The Marilyns — a group of women who enjoy the Quad-City Times Bix 7 dressed like Marilyn Monroe — returned Saturday.
Original Marilyns Robin Bardell and Sally Koenigs, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, have been part of the Bix 7 for many years.
Bardell's family has come to the Bix for 23 years, she said. "I always save the Elvises — Elvi? (a group of men dressed up like Elvis Presley) — and I thought the women needed a female icon," she said.
Bardell invited the Koenigs to the Bix 16 or 17 years ago.
Some Marilyns have come and gone, Bardell said. This year, there were seven, including family members.
The Marilyns don't enter the costume contest. "We're part of the entertainment," Bardell said.
"It's a real treat to get to do it," Koenigs said.