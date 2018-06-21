"The Mask You Live In," a film about toxic stereotypes and how to reinvent yourself, will be shown free Saturday, June 23, at Beyond the Baseline, 1540 W. 12th St., Davenport.
The local non-profit organization Treasure Box will present the movie. Starting at 5 p.m. the Re-fl3x dance troupe will perform. At 6 p.m. a Quad-City poet will introduce the film. Afterward, a discussion led by Brean Woods, of Treasure Box, will focus on the film and what youth can do to make better choices.
Refreshments will be provided.
The first 250 registrants age 19 or younger will receive a free ticket to the River Bandits game for Monday, June 25, and may pick up a free wristband for unlimited rides at the ballpark that night.
For more information, visit the Facebook pate: https://www.facebook.com/events/366008733920281/