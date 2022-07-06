The nursing crisis: How the Quad-Cities is dealing with a massive nursing shortage

Nurses are often credited for being the backbone of healthcare. But with a nursing shortage worsening, some experts say cracks are forming in the spine.

According to the American Nursing Association (ANA), the problem reaches back to before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Increased demand for healthcare and big waves of retiring nurses has kept the numbers low. According to the ANA, the median age for nurses in 2020 was 52 years old, and about one-fifth of those nurses indicated they would retire within the next five years.

In the Quad-Cities, locals say they're doing their best to recruit nurses. And it begins with education.

On June 28, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Bettendorf High School as one of eight Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program recipients. The program aims to create a pipeline of healthcare workers by extending opportunities to high school students, recruiting students to become certified nursing assistants (CNAs) or qualify for other healthcare careers before graduating high school.

“I think for aspiring nurses, or anyone who think they might have an interest, it’s a great opportunity — one for free,” Bettendorf High School Principal Kristy Cleppe said. “Probably five years ago we started seeing a trend; we had a lot of students interested in doing something with health sciences or careers, but we didn’t have a lot of exploratory opportunities," Cleppe said.

In response to the growing interest, Bettendorf added an introductory and advanced health-careers course. Last year, the school's registered nurse piloted and instructed Bettendorf's CNA program. About 20 students participated, and students could choose if they wanted to take the CNA test or not. This led Cleppe and her colleagues to explore more work-based learning opportunities.

“We wrote the grant so we could actually start getting into the work-based learning piece of it,” Cleppe said. “So if students pass this course, and the tests are junior year, what we'd like to do is get them connected with one of our community health services and have them work in that role during their senior year.”

Cleppe estimates between 30 and 40 students will participate in the Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program this year.

The next phase of this grant program involves partnering with businesses to employ students, so they can complete their required certification hours. The grant also includes an investment in virtual reality technology to simulate clinical training.

Early involvement in healthcare is important, but for those who choose to make the jump later in life, there is a job waiting for them, too.

Brian Bedoun is an RN at UnityPoint Health-Bettendorf who joined the team in September. Originally, he went to school for psychology, but after being burned out from his day job, he decided he could not ignore his calling any longer and went back to school.

"Nursing has always been something that has tugged at my heartstrings," he said. "We both were just too passionate about the work to not be doing it."

The US Burea of Labor and Statics predicts there will be nearly 195,000 annual job openings for nurses in the next eight years. Employment is expected to grow about 9% in that time.

Even before he began his career, Bedoun said he was well aware of the nursing shortage, but it never alarmed him.

"It was something I have seen, personally, as a positive thing ... (because) the people that are doing the job are definitely the folks that are very passionate about the work, and I think that leads to better outcomes," he said.

Olivia Pauley, a nursing student at St. Ambrose University, will graduate in December. She said the shortage has made her excited to enter the field.

"I worked in a hospital during COVID-19 and experienced the staffing problems that followed. I believe any experience can be made positive, and I know that I've learned a lot and had the opportunity to acquire new skills because of the need for help," she said. "I'm excited to enter a field with many opportunities. My hope is that the next generation of nurses, including myself, can bring positivity back into bedside nursing during these hard times in healthcare."

Bedoun agreed, saying the most important thing is that patients receive the highest quality of care. And as long as there are nurses willing to deliver, things are not as bad as they seem. But, even with the most motivated staff, things would be a little easier with a few more coworkers around, he said.

"If there were just a couple more (nurses,) sometimes the day would go a little bit better," he said with a laugh.

Christina Colombi, a fifth-year nursing student at St. Ambrose, has experienced the shortage first-hand. She said it "greatly changed" her feelings about the field once she was in the setting and able to see it for herself. Over the summer, she interned with the University of Wisconsin Northern Illinois in the GI lab.

"I had several different units to choose from, and the reason GI stuck out to me is because I understand how short-staffed bedside nursing is right now," she said. "I felt that if I were to pick a bedside unit, I would lose opportunities due to the lack of opportunity to teach. Nurse educators are not given the grace to take on the task of both an active RN and teaching a 'baby' nurse."

Both Pauley and Colombi said schools could take measures to strengthen the student-to-nurse pipeline, especially at the high school level.

"I think students feel obligated to know exactly what they want to do; I think life experience plays a bigger role in figuring out what you hope to do in the future," Pauley said. I believe providing more information about nursing and allowing observation would allow students at different levels to gain interest."

Programs that address those issues are a high priority at Trinity College of Nursing in Rock Island. According to nurse.org, Iowa has just more than 32,000 registered nurses. Illinois has almost 130,000. Nursing schools are the No. 1 source for filling those roles. Luckily, chancellor Tracy Poelvoorde said numbers are slowly rising.

“We are definitely seeing increased interest now in nursing and the other health sciences and professions,” she said.

When the pandemic hit, stay-at-home orders and virtual learning prevented some students from completing their in-person labs. These are part of general education courses, and are required to be completed before students make the transition into nursing school. Once restrictions were lifted, students were able to complete those courses and an influx of students was seen.

Poelvoorde said Trinity offers a variety of programs to appeal to college-age students, those searching for a master's degree, or those who have already completed a degree in a separate field and would like to earn a nursing degree.

Trinity and Unity Point Health have an affiliation that allows students to work in the hospital, which not only provides them with a quality experience but the hospital with qualified, capable workers.

“In our nursing program, at least 85% of their clinical practice is done in a Unity Point Health facility, so they are really from day one becoming familiar with the culture and the practice model that the hospital uses," Poelvoorde said. "It helps that they feel very comfortable in those roles and those settings.”

Melissa Wood, Unity Point Health's chief nursing executive, said the health system knew the shortage was coming, and did everything it could to get in front of it.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has really made it particularly challenging," Wood said. Hundreds of hospitals across the country, she said, were experiencing "turnover in nurses and other team members."

"Across the country, we had been predicting there would be some shortage of health care professionals coming in, but I don't think anybody really knew (to what extent)" she said.

Wood said the hospital has also added bonuses and incentives for those who continue to work. Pay is also a contributing factor to the shortage. According to the nurse.org list, Iowa ranks 48 out of 52 (the list includes Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia), with registered nurses making an average of $64,990 a year. Comparatively, Illinois comes in at 19 on the list, paying nurses $78,260. on average.

Although the numbers seem dire, Wood said knowing there is a consistent pipeline of talent in the area helps hospital personnel breathe a sigh of relief that there is a handle on the nursing shortage, at least in the Quad-Cities.

"There's an end in sight for everything," she said. "I think as long as we are continuing to encourage people to come into health care ... there will always be an end in sight."