The old downtown Davenport YMCA site is ripe for redevelopment, business leaders say. We remember the place that was once Washington Square

German immigrants pour into area

Before European settlers arrived, all of what is now eastern Iowa was occupied by the Sauk and Mesquakie.

After their defeat in the Black Hawk War of 1832, they ceded an enormous chunk of land to the United States government and made several individual bequests to Antoine LeClaire, whom they considered a friend. In 1841, LeClaire designated one square block of his holdings to be a park, or public open space, as there was no parks department at the time.

In the late 1840s and through the 1850s, German immigrants began flooding into Davenport, as many as 100 a day, often staying at the park until they found permanent accommodations.

In doing research in 1982 for the square's nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, Davenport resident Karen Anderson interviewed a woman living across the street from the square whose mother had watched immigrant dragging their trunks from the steamboat levee to the square.

"Once in the park, they stacked their belongings on top of the trunks — then placed their young children on top of the towering pile, to safeguard all of their worldly belongings while they set off around the square to find food, work and permanent lodging," Anderson wrote in an email.