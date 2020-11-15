The old downtown Davenport YMCA site is ripe for redevelopment, business leaders say. We remember the place that was once Washington Square

The year was 1960, and Davenport city and business leaders leaders had finally settled on a place for a new YMCA.
The Y would be a new community jewel, a combination YMCA-YWCA serving men, women and families, replacing a four-story brick YMCA built in 1908, and providing a place for women's programs that never had a permanent home. With gyms, courts and a pool, it would fill a gap that had long existed for young people.
The site leaders wanted was Washington Square, a square block of greenspace filled with trees at the foot of the Centennial Bridge that was granted to the city in 1841 by city founder Antoine LeClaire for a public park.
Bounded by 2nd and 3rd streets on the south and north, and Gaines and Western on the west and east, the square had held special significance for the area's sizeable German population through the 1800s and into the early 1900s.
That association began early, in the 1850s, when German immigrants rested there after coming up the Mississippi River on steamboats for a new life in a new country.
Through the years, a German neighborhood grew up around it and in 1907, German veterans of a war that unified Germany as a nation — men who had emigrated to Davenport — erected a granite monument topped with cannon balls and an eagle to honor their fellow comrades.
It was also a place where, on Dec. 24, 1914, a capacity crowd of more than 5,000 people jammed in to see the lighting of a 65-foot municipal Christmas tree and listen to a chorus of 1,000 children sing carols such as "Stille Nacht."
And where, during the summer of 1936 — still the hottest on record — apartment dwellers came to sleep because the outdoors offered a bit of relief from the sweltering conditions inside their homes.
Now, though, leaders were poised to write a new story for the park rich in Davenport history, making it the site of "the largest single civic building project in the history of Scott County."
Some residents and descendants of LeClaire opposed the sale, saying LeClaire intended the land to be a park in perpetuity and that the city did not have a right to sell it.
But the opponents lost, and the Y bought about two-thirds of the square for the construction of its $2 million building and parking lot. So great was community interest in this new Y that around 10,000 people came to an open house on Feb. 2, 1964, according to newspaper accounts.
Thirteen years later, in 1977, the Y moved to acquire the last one-third of the square for an expansion. Again there were opponents, and again they lost.
Downtown Davenport 2030 plan envisions new use
Now, as the Scott County Family Y prepares to leave its 56-year-old home filled with memories, city and business leaders are already talking about how that land might be used next.
A new Downtown Davenport 2030 plan that will be considered for adoption by the city council in December states the land "has the potential to become an anchor for the development of Downtown's Western Gateway."
The plan offers three scenarios; the first two would be for a new bus facility replacing today's Ground Transportation Center that is considered too big, along with apartments and some retail stores. A variation would put residential parking underground so there would be space "to partially reimage Washington Square Park."
A third option would be institutional use, such as the construction of a governmental building, Kyle Carter, executive director of the partnership, said.
This is not the first time Washington Square has been suggested as a government site. In January 1949, it was proposed as the location for a new Scott County Courthouse, although that idea was dropped by 1952-53.
Before that, in October of 1926, it was mentioned as a parking lot "for automobiles." The levee, the Daily Times said, "is inadequate, especially on Saturdays."
Today we look at Washington Square through the years, recalling events largely unknown to all but students of history.
German immigrants pour into area
Before European settlers arrived, all of what is now eastern Iowa was occupied by the Sauk and Mesquakie.
After their defeat in the Black Hawk War of 1832, they ceded an enormous chunk of land to the United States government and made several individual bequests to Antoine LeClaire, whom they considered a friend. In 1841, LeClaire designated one square block of his holdings to be a park, or public open space, as there was no parks department at the time.
In the late 1840s and through the 1850s, German immigrants began flooding into Davenport, as many as 100 a day, often staying at the park until they found permanent accommodations.
In doing research in 1982 for the square's nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, Davenport resident Karen Anderson interviewed a woman living across the street from the square whose mother had watched immigrant dragging their trunks from the steamboat levee to the square.
"Once in the park, they stacked their belongings on top of the trunks — then placed their young children on top of the towering pile, to safeguard all of their worldly belongings while they set off around the square to find food, work and permanent lodging," Anderson wrote in an email.
In the early 1870s, a hotel called the Germania House was built just west of the square. The last of the city's immigrant hotels, it is now the German American Heritage Center that interprets stories about the German neighborhood that grew up around it.
Mention of the square in early newspapers indicate that it was "low land" and "swamp like." In 1857, there was reference to a street grading project in which dirt from the work would be used to "fill in Washington Square."
In 1859, the city — which still did not have a parks department — leased the square to a group called the Washington Square Association to make improvements. The following year, 1860, the Democrat and Leader noted that "Washington Square is beginning to assume a very fine appearance.
"Our German fellow citizens have expended considerable time and money" to make improvements, and the grassy lawn looked good, the newspaper said.
Fountain with Lady Germania is built; 'a thing of beauty'
In June of 1875, the Davenport City Council allocated $1,000 for the building of a fountain in Washington Square, and another $440 was raised through subscription, or a fundraising campaign, according to the Daily Times. Council members envisioned the fountain to be "a thing of beauty and a joy forever."
The fountain was built during 1877 in the middle of the park, set on the axis of two diagonal walking paths. At the top was a statue of Lady Germania, a symbol of strength, unity and liberty.
Judging from newspaper accounts, the fountain never worked very well.
"It has always been a miserable failure as a fountain and was not especially attractive as a new piece of statuary," The Morning Democrat stated on Aug. 12, 1887.
But later that same month workmen enlarged the basin and repaired the fountain and two weeks later, the Times declared "for the first time since the Washington Square fountain was built, it gives the impression of being a fountain.
"Before the base was enlarged, the water, when it was turned on, which was not more than a quarter of the time, tickled out and nearly all ran down the side of the fountain instead of being forced out so that it made a graceful stream.
"It is a pleasant sight now and adds to the attractions of the park as a place of resort."
1898: Boulder honors Schleswig-Holstein vets, Bismarck trees planted
Many German immigrants came to Davenport after the Schleswig-Holstein revolt of 1848-50 in which they fought, unsuccessfully, to free those German duchies from domination by Denmark.
The year 1898 marked the 50th anniversary of the start of that war, and the 25th anniversary of the founding of a society of veterans in Davenport.
To celebrate, the society — which had 240 members at the time — installed an inscribed granite boulder from the Mississippi River in Washington Square in the veterans' honor.
They also planted three oak trees, two of which were sent to them, at their request, from the estate of Otto von Bismarck, the architect and first chancellor of a unified German Empire.
1907: Bigger monument salutes veterans of 1870-71 war
On Sept. 8, 1907, another monument to German veterans was unveiled in Washington Square, this one a 16-foot granite shaft topped with 13 cannon balls and the eagle, commemorating veterans of the war of 1870-71. This was the war that had created the German Empire.
"Having fought and won a good fight on one continent, (these men) left their native land in the prime of manhood to come to help in the development of a new nation," the newspaper reported in its story about the unveiling that began with a parade.
The bronze eagle on top "represents the great American Republic that gave a home to the German immigrant," the Sept. 9 Daily Times reported.
The occasion included band music and speeches, one delivered in German by former mayor Henry Vollmer.
1918: U.S. joins WWI against Germany, monuments come down
Twenty years after the boulder was installed and the Bismarck oaks planted, and 11 years after the granite monument was erected, all came under attack.
Despite the fact that nearly 25% of Davenport's residents were of German heritage, U.S. entry into World War I in 1917 stoked blazing anti-German sentiment.
On the night of June 23, 1918, someone poured yellow paint over the boulder and around the same time, some kind of attack was made on the granite monument.
"Officers of the (veterans) society announced that in order to avoid trouble, they would recommend to the society that the monument be removed at once," the March 5 Democrat and Leader reported.
The monument was sold to the Schricker Marble & Granite Co. for a "nominal sum" and cut up for tombstones. The newspaper did not record what happened to the cannonballs and eagle on top.
The boulder also disappeared. On June 28, 1918, the Davenport Democrat and Leader reported that the city council might ask for the boulder's removal "to guard against further demonstrations" such as the smearing with paint.
Apparently that is what happened.
And the trees died on their own, according to the March 1, 1918, Democrat and Leader. "Iowa soil ... refused to have Bismarck imperialism transplanted into it," the paper reported.
March 1923: Deteriorate fountain is removed
A March 1923 edition of the Daily Times reported that the landmark fountain with Lady Germania "was to be removed and sold for its iron by order of the park board." This apparently had to do with its deteriorated condition rather than political views.
The park board had, in fact, ordered the fountain removed in 1921, determining that it was "badly corroded throughout" but relented after a protest from citizens living in the area and the circulation of a petition asking the board that "the historic landmark be allowed to remain."
Among those opposed were members of the Northwest Davenport Turnverein, a German society.
But Davenport Machinery and Foundry Co. ultimately declared it unsafe and past repairing.
Other happenings at Washington Square
In between these notable events there were other, less consequential occurrences at Washington Square, that nevertheless made their way into the newspapers.
In August 1890, a there was an open air meeting on temperance.
On Aug. 27, 1898, a crowd estimated at 3,000 turned out for a band concert by Otto's Band. This likely refers to a performance under the direction of Ernst Otto, a German immigrant who became a composer, band leader and superintendent of music at Davenport schools where his students included Bix Beiderbecke.
In February 1916, the Berea Brotherhood asked the city to provide a "comfort station" in the square.
In December of 1923, a jealous husband stabbed a man in the back with an ice pick because he thought the man was romancing his wife. The man was taken to Mercy Hospital with a perforated lung.
In 1957, the city's first case of Dutch elm disease was discovered in a tree in Washington Square and was removed. The city's director of public construction said, though, that he wasn't worried about the disease because "we have it pretty well under control" with the annual spraying of DDT.
2006: Lady Germania returns
In the 1990s, people interested in German history and culture, including members of the remaining German societies in the area, began to talk about building a cultural center and museum to preserve the community's strong German heritage.
In 2000 that became reality with the opening of the German American Heritage Center in the partially restored Germania House hotel.
Another effort to recognize the area's German heritage was a city decision to build a "gateway park" at the foot of the Centennial Bridge that would feature a re-creation of the Lady Germania statue that had stood atop the long-gone fountain.
The eight-foot bronze statue mounted on a pedestal was unveiled in 2006. Providing a backdrop are 10 columns with "Davenport" inscribed on a horizontal bar topping them.
The Riverboat Development Authority, now the Regional Development Authority, funded the $45,000 cost of the statue.
Facing the Centennial Bridge, the statue has one arm outstretched in welcome and her other arm pointing. "The concept is that she is welcoming the past and pointing to the future," Jeff Adams, the Oregon, Illinois artist who sculpted and cast the statue, said at the time.
2008: Memorial boulder reinstalled
In 2008, a boulder recognizing the freedom fighters of the 1848-50 Schleswig-Holstein revolt was installed at the plaza, replicating the stone that was lost from Washington Square during the World War I anti-German hysteria. Money for the installation and an accompanying explanatory plaque came from various German societies.
An explanatory plaque was needed because the history of what happened in Washington Square was largely faded from memory.
