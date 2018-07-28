Marcelo Rush of Raeford, North Carolina, used some quick thinking to come up with a clever costume for him and his daughter.
"I'm a costume nut," Rush said, adding that his family dresses up for Halloween. His wife Alese and son Deidrick, 15, ran the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Meanwhile, Rush and his daughter Kierra, 10, appeared as the tortoise and the hare, she in pink bunny pajamas and he in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costume.
"It was last minute," he said.
His wife has run the Bix 7 for the past 20 years, he said.
The two were a popular entry in the annual Bix 7 costume contest, which they entered as an ensemble, but lost to a group themed "The Running of the Bulls."