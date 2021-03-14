The week in COVID-19 brings welcome vaccination news, words of caution in the Quad-Cities

"My best guess is two things have happened," Katz said. "First, people are backing off non-pharmaceutical interventions (masking, social distancing, hand washing) and so there has been an increase in infection.

"Second, we have to look at COVID variants. We know the U.K. strain is 50% more infectious and there are indications it is upward of 50% more lethal. There may be an increase in spread because a strain of COVID is more infectious."

Katz explained why the virus cannot continue to be passed around — even if it is not sickening or killing people.

"What is important to understand is that the more COVID that is out there, the more variants can develop. We must continue to be extremely cautious in the short and middle term if we want to have long-term gains," Katz said. "We must double down on non-pharmaceutical interventions now. If we don't, that light at the end of the tunnel will turn out to be a train coming toward us."

Wednesday, March 10

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 53 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County on Wednesday — that's nearly three times the 18 cases reported Tuesday. Fifteen cases were reported Monday, and just 11 new cases were reported Sunday.