The week in COVID-19: It's been one year since COVID-19 arrived in the Quad-Cities

One day after the announcement of the April 5 expansion of vaccine eligibility in Iowa, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will expand to all Illinois residents over the age of 16, except for those in the city of Chicago, beginning April 12.

Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike made the announcement during a COVID-19 update in which he also unveiled a new framework for the state's reopening plan.

Wednesday, March 17

Scott County Health Department officials said crucial infrastructure was in place after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday all residents of the state over the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.

"We heard the exact timing of the expansion at the same time as anyone else — but we knew the expansion was on the way," Scott County Health Department Interim Director Amy Thoreson said. "If the doses are made available to the state and to the county, I'm confident we can put the vaccine in the arms of Scott County residents."