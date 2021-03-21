The week in COVID-19: It's been one year since COVID-19 arrived in the Quad-Cities

The Quad-Cities' first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed March 21, 2020, in Scott County.
Since that time, the deaths of 529 Q-C residents has been linked to the virus. A total of 31,904 cases were confirmed.
Those simple statistics don't tell our stories of grief and loss. And there are no statistics to quantify the time Q-C residents didn't get to spend with family or friends because of the need to quarantine. Kids missed school and sports. Grandparents went without hugs.
Pews emptied. Public gatherings were polluted by the fear of spread.
People lost jobs while many businesses slowed and some closed. Public safety measures and protecting communities became political issues.
While this week brings the anniversary of a pandemic that has robbed each and every person of some cherished part of their lives, it also delivered hope in the form of news of vastly expanding vaccination efforts in April.
Friday, March 19
The effort to vaccinate all adults living in the Quad-Cities officially started Dec. 15.
In just over three months, the departments of public health from Iowa and Illinois reported the Q-C is the home of 40,644 fully-vaccinated residents. That's a vaccination rate of 12.8% for the entire metro area.
The 23,836 adults fully vaccinated in Scott County gives the Iowa side of the Q-C a vaccination rate of 13.7%, while Rock Island County's vaccination rate of 11.7% is based on 16,808 completed vaccinations.
Just over two weeks ago, then-director of the Scott County Health Department Ed Rivers and medical director Dr. Louis Katz warned of an upward climb in Scott County's positivity rate.
That climb became evident Friday, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Scott County's positivity rate climbed to 5%, just over a full percentage point higher than 10 days ago and higher than the state positivity rate of 3.9%.
Thursday, March 18
COVID-19 is still responsible for the deaths of Quad-Cities residents — primarily in Scott County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced two more virus-related deaths Thursday in Scott County. The county's death toll increased to 223.
Rock Island County's virus-related deaths remained static Thursday 306.
While the Illinois side of the Q-C has more total deaths than its Iowa counterpart since the start of the pandemic, since Feb. 27 Scott County's death toll is 17, while two Rock Island County residents have died.
While death tied to COVID-19 remained in the news, vaccine expansion continued to offer hope.
One day after the announcement of the April 5 expansion of vaccine eligibility in Iowa, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will expand to all Illinois residents over the age of 16, except for those in the city of Chicago, beginning April 12.
Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike made the announcement during a COVID-19 update in which he also unveiled a new framework for the state's reopening plan.
Wednesday, March 17
Scott County Health Department officials said crucial infrastructure was in place after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday all residents of the state over the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.
"We heard the exact timing of the expansion at the same time as anyone else — but we knew the expansion was on the way," Scott County Health Department Interim Director Amy Thoreson said. "If the doses are made available to the state and to the county, I'm confident we can put the vaccine in the arms of Scott County residents."
Thoreson pointed to a "resource-rich community" that includes Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Hy-Vee, among others, and a public vaccination clinic at the former Sears store in NorthPark Mall capable of vaccinating 1,000 people a day.
Tuesday, March 16
The COVID-19-related deaths of two Quad-City residents were announced during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.
A 70-year-old Rock Island County resident died of complications of COVID-19 in a hospital, while the Scott County Health Department confirmed another death of a resident.
The metro area's COVID-19 death toll is 525 — 306 in Rock Island County and 219 in Scott County.
Monday, March 15
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another COVID-19-related death in Scott County — the third linked to the virus since Friday, March 12. Scott County's death toll stood at 218.
Vaccination numbers across the Quad-Cities were on the rise, as the health departments from Iowa and Illinois reported a combined 34,583 fully vaccinated individuals in Rock Island and Scott counties.
The Q-C's vaccination rate stood at 10.9%.
Rock Island County counted 15,869 fully vaccinated residents, a rate of 11.08%.
Scott County reported 18,665 residents fully vaccinated, a rate of 10.7%.
Sunday, March 14
Iowa health officials reported 18,603 positive COVID-19 tests in Scott County since the pandemic began, as well as 217 COVID-related deaths in the county in the same time frame.
Saturday, March 13
Iowa health officials reported 18,581 positive COVID-19 tests in Scott County since the pandemic began, as well as 216 COVID-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.