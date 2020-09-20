The week in COVID-19 news: North Scott High School closes for two weeks, Rock Island returns to a warning status

The week's COVID-19 news from the Quad-Cities was marked by an escalation in case counts on both sides of the Mississippi River, while North Scott High School was forced to close and suspend all activities for at least two weeks, St. Ambrose confirmed 11 cases on campus, and Rock Island County found itself back on Illinois coronavirus warning list.
The week also saw the metro top 100 combined deaths.
Monday
On the same day the Rock Island County Health Department announced the re-opening of community-based, drive-through COVID-19 testing, its officials issued the now-oft repeated refrain of condolences to the family and friends of a person dead due to causes tied to the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19-related causes claimed victim 74 Monday in Rock Island County — a woman in her 80s who had been living in a long-term care facility. The death toll in Scott County remained 25, putting the Q-C area's death total at 99.
A total of 57 people had died in eight care facilities based in Rock Island County since the known start of the pandemic. Across the state of Illinois, 4,515 COVID-19-linked deaths have been persons in long-term care as of Monday.
Scott County reported 12 new cases Monday, raising the county's total at that time to 2,532. The death toll remained at 25.
Tuesday
The Quad-Cities reached another grim COVID-19 milestone Tuesday as causes related to the novel coronavirus claimed its 100th victim.
Scott County Health officials relayed information from the state of Iowa that the county's 26th death was confirmed. Rock Island County's death toll remained at 74.
All told, 5,256 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities by Tuesday — 2,715 in Rock Island County and another 2,541 in Scott County.
And on Tuesday it was confirmed 267 inmates and 11 staff at the East Moline Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.
The Henry County Health Department said it was notified Tuesday of the county's fifth COVID-19-related death. The individual, a woman in her 80s, tested positive for COVID-19.
Across Illinois, 1,466 new cases were reported Tuesday, raising the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases to 264,210. A total of 8,332 deaths have been linked to the virus.
In Iowa, health officials reported 492 new cases, raising the statewide total to 75,389. Officials say COVID-19 contributed to 1,234 deaths.
Wednesday
Five more people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Rock Island County, health officials reported Wednesday.
At that time there were 19 people hospitalized, up from 15 on Tuesday. Hospitalization data is not released at the county level for Scott County, but region 5, which includes Scott, Muscatine, Clinton and other counties, had 13 additional admissions for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total of 64 hospitalized, with 21 in ICU and seven on ventilators, according to the Iowa coronavirus website.
The Quad-Cities also confirmed 78 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, for a total of 5,334.
Rock Island reported 34 more cases, for a total of 2,749, with 74 total deaths, no new deaths on Wednesday.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department announced four additional cases in Henry County, for a total of 586, and no additional cases in Stark County, where the total remains 47. There have been 7 deaths in the counties combined.
Scott County reported an additional 44 cases, for a total of 2,585, with 26 total deaths, according to the state website. Details about the age and gender breakdown are not released.
Illinois added 1,941 cases, for a total of 266,151, with 8,367 deaths. As of 2 p.m., Iowa had 836 new cases, for a total of 76,225, with 1,235 deaths.
Illinois plans to continue withholding federal payroll taxes on behalf of its 62,000 employees despite a program President Trump launched in August that allows workers to defer paying those taxes through the end of the year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I'm not supporting a deferral that would double workers taxes after January and put Social Security further at risk. I mean, that's essentially what this would do,” Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said during an interview Thursday.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signaled Wednesday her administration will take a more-targeted enforcement approach in dealing with “bad-actor” businesses that violate COVID-19 restrictions rather than taking countywide, shotgun action to shut down bars, taverns and other establishments. The governor also said state officials are in the process of “winterizing” Test Iowa sites that help pandemic-weary Iowans confirm whether they have contracted the coronavirus.
Thursday
North Scott High School officials announced school closure and suspension of all activities after a total of 11 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting made the decision Thursday afternoon in the wake of five positive test results in the morning.
Stutting estimated over 200 students will be asked to quarantine. Included in the quarantine are the students who play for the varsity volleyball team and the sophomore football team.
Stutting said face-to-face learning will be suspended for two weeks. All activities, including practices, will be suspended for the same length of time.
That included North Scott varsity football, which was scheduled to host Dubuque Wahlert Friday.
A COVID-19 testing site opened at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. It is free, with no reservation necessary, for Illinois residents. It will be open through Sunday, Sept. 20.
Scott County reported another death from COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to 27.
Friday
Another long-term care resident in Rock Island died of coronavirus, county health officials announced Friday.
A total of 102 people have died of causes linked to the novel coronavirus - 75 in Rock Island County and 27 in Scott County.
RICO health officials reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,833. There are 17 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.
Rock Island's COVID-19 news of the day fit into a larger frame, as the county returned to warning status under the Illinois Department of Public Health’s county-level COVID-19 risk metrics, which indicates an increased risk of the virus.
The warning status is for the week ending Sept. 12, though the Quad-Cities has been a COVID-19 hotspot in Illinois for many months. Counties meeting set targets are in blue on the state’s county-level map, while counties that are not meeting the targets are shown in orange
The county’s positivity rate was 11 percent last week, which is the time frame when the warning was triggered. The county was in warning status for the week of Aug. 23-29 when the positivity rate was 8.1 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 2,120 new cases of coronavirus disease Friday, including 20 additional deaths. The IDPH reported a total of 270,327 cases, including 8,411 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Scott County saw a large increase in confirmed positive COVID-19 tests Friday - 78 new cases, taking the county total to 2,962.
The Iowa coronavirus website raised its total cases to 78,518 on Friday at 2 p.m. That was 1,723 more than Thursday. In all, 1,259 people have died in the state from COVID-19-related causes.
Des Moines Bureau reporter Rod Boshart and Capital News reporter Peter Hancock contributed.
