The week in COVID-19: Q-C public health officials race against rising positivity rates

Rock Island County did not report COVID-19 numbers Friday.

Once again, the positivity rate was on the rise in the Q-C. Scott County checked in at 11% - with a troubling 306 new cases over the course of the last seven days.

The positivity rate in Rock Island County was last reported March 20 at 4.6%.

Thursday, April 1

Thursday's news was the same as the news from the start of the week - new cases are on the rise, as Scott County reported 117 and Rock Island County reported another 47.

The crucial test positivity rates reflect the rise in new cases. Scott County has been between 9% and 11% this week, settling at 10% Thursday. That rate is more than twice the 4.8% rate throughout all of Iowa.

Reported every two weeks by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Rock Island's positivity rate checked in at 4.6% after spending nearly a month below 3%.

The positivity rate is on the rise at Genesis Health Systems. After checking in at 7.95% Wednesday, Thursday's rate jumped to 9.75%.