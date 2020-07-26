THE WEEK IN COVID-19: The Quad-City Times Bix 7 goes on virtually, while the Kwik Star Festival of Trees announces it will cancel this year

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds overruled many school districts this week, mandating they return to the classroom at least half time this fall. And while the Quad-City Times Bix 7 went on virtually this week, another Quad-City favorite, the 35th Kwik Star Festival of Trees, was felled by COVID-19.
Friday, July 17
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds mandated students be in the classroom at least half the time for the 2020-2021 school year. Her announcement invalidates plans announced already, including one by the Des Moines School District, the state’s largest, which had limited students to classroom attendance one day per week.
- Deere announced it would lay off 82 workers at John Deere Davenport Works and 35 in Waterloo, effective Aug. 2, in part because of coronavirus slowdowns. Later in the week, they rescinded the Davenport layoff.
- Scott County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,248 Friday while Rock Island County added 30 for a total of 1,315. There were 40 deaths recorded to date between the two counties.
- Iowa voters will get absentee ballot request forms, Iowa legislators announced. A legislative panel said they would allow the Secretary of State to mail them out. That process was part of a compromise plan after Republicans filed a bill to restrict the Secretary of State's authority to make such a decision.
Saturday, July 18
- Sponsorships for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 continue despite a virtual race this year. Sponsored cited the race's tradition and importance to the community. The sponsors were involved in the decision to hold the race virtually, race director Michelle Juehring said.
- There were 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Rock Island County and eight in Scott County. Illinois had 1,276 new cases and Iowa 185.
- The Handicapped Development Center received $5,000 from an event held virtually — the Easter Egg Scramble 5K Run/Walk, which was originally scheduled for April 11.
- Mercer County Schools approved a plan for reopening that calls for students to wear face coverings and practice social distancing with no more than 50 students in any one place. That includes not just classrooms, but lunchrooms and buses.
Sunday, July 19
- At least one good thing will come out of the coronavirus: Traffic deaths in Iowa may reach their lowest total in nearly a century. As of Friday, 130 people had died in crashes in Iowa, down 35 from the same period a year ago. In 2019, there were 336 traffic fatalities. Less people are working and out spending money, meaning less people are on the roads.
- Iowa reported a backlog of COVID-19 tests not being reported over the weekend. Scott County added 30 and Rock Island County added 21 Sunday.
- Researchers at Iowa State University and the University of Iowa will survey residents of 70 rural Iowa counties to gauge COVID-19’s impact on those counties.
Monday, July 19
- Scott County recorded its 11th death due to COVID-19. The resident was between the ages of 61-80. Rock Island County only added two positive cases but Janet Hill, the chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department said it was merely considered a blip in reporting from labs, not the start of a new trend.
Tuesday, July 21
- Iowa Quad-City superintendents have concerns about the governor's plan to send students back to school. Robert Kobylski, superintendent of Davenport schools, was concerned about the lack of local control. Families still can opt out of in-person learning due to COVID-19 concerns.
- Dr. Louis Katz, the Scott County Health Department’s medical director, described himself as “very pessimistic” about in-person leaning happening this fall. He also said without “aggressive intervention” the number of positive cases in the county are likely to increase.
- Moline-Coal Valley school district students may return to the classroom this coming school year for two days and have remote learning or opt to have full-scale remote learning under a plan unanimously approved by the board Monday. Families can opt for a full remote plan, too.
- Illinois positivity rate in terms of COVID-19 testing, rose to 3.1% as a juvenile detention center and two mental health centers reported outbreaks, helping boost Illinois’ rolling positivity rate for the last seven days to 3.1%. None of the facilities are near the Quad-Cities.
- Rock Island County voters will get absentee request forms so they can vote absentee if they choose. Despite COVID-19, voting sites will be open on election day, Karen Kinney, county clerk, said.
- Sherrard School Board opted to give parents two options — five days of in-person learning or full remote learning. Schools plan to reopen there Aug.17.
- The head of the largest teachers union in Illinois, the Illinois Federation of Teachers, said schools should open with online or remote learning in the state, and that most schools in Illinois were not ready for in-person teaching in the fall.
Wednesday, July 22
- The Kwik Star Festival of Trees, slated for late November, and its Holiday Parade, are being cancelled due to concerns relating to the coronavirus, organizers announced.
- A Tyson pork producing plant in Columbus Junction had 522 positive cases, but the state announced 221, newly released record show.
- Ten of Iowa’s 23 casinos require visitors to wear face masks.
- Genesis is asking kids to create face covering designs. The winner of the Mask UP Quad Cities contest for kids 12-under will receive 100 face coverings with their design on it.
- The Rock Island County Board passed a resolution encouraging face mask use in the county. As COVID-19 positive test numbers continue to rise, the board voted with two members voting against the proclamation.
Thursday, July 23
- Davenport Schools plan to ask the state for a remote learning waiver. The state, which is mandating 50 percent in-person learning, has said such waivers will be considered if there's a local surge in COVID-19 positive cases. The Davenport superintendent believes Scott County's recent uptick in positive cases could make it qualify.
- Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and North Scott school districts are considering a number of plans including hybrid and possibly full-time in-person plans to return to school this year.
- The Quad-Cities jobless rate dropped from 14.1% in May to 11.1% in June.
- The Quad-City Times Bix 7 was originally scheduled for Saturday, but the race has allowed people to run it anywhere from July 1 to 25. The race is known for its parties along the course and elsewhere. At least two runners plan to not only run the race sometime Saturday, but host smaller-scale parties.
- Iowa Masonic Lodge in Bettendorf reported a COVID-19 outbreak with 14 positive cases at its senior living facility. Scott County had 52 new cases reported and Rock Island County, 32.
- Moline High School held the first of several in-person graduations at the new Bartlett Performing Arts Center in Moline, each featuring small groups of students.
Friday, July 24
- The Rock Island County Health Department reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,451. Currently, 20 patients are hospitalized. The number of deaths stands at 30. Scott County reported an additional 23 cases, for a total of 1,412. The death toll stands at 11.
- Estate sales are finding ways to cope with the coronavirus, using online sales, limiting the number of shoppers in a home at one time, and restricting entrances and exits.
