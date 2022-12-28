'The worst Christmas;' Davenport apartment fire leaves residents scrambling for shelter

Betty Washington and her three children spent Christmas in a cheap hotel near Interstate 80. There was no tree, or gifts, or cheer.

They were displaced from their home last Friday, a Davenport apartment building at 1650 W. 42nd St., after a fire swept through the two apartments above their basement apartment.

One person died and another was critically injured in the blaze. Smoke and fire damage left every resident of the two-story, 14-apartment complex without a home for the holidays and the foreseeable future.

"I had my youngest son out shopping, and when we came back, there were firefighters everywhere and we were told we couldn't get in," Washington said. "I'm thankful my two other kids were safe. And I'm sorry someone died and another person is hurt. That is so sad."

Washington was one of several residents who gathered at the building Tuesday afternoon to collect what belongings they could. She said the scene Friday was "really scary."

Firefighters were sent to 1650 W. 42nd St. at 2:23 p.m. after Scott County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that the building was on fire. The firefighters first on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the front windows of the three-story multi-family building from two separate floors.

Firefighters rescued one person from a second-floor balcony at the rear of the building. As fire crews searched each floor, they located two people on the upper floor of the building. Both victims were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. One of the victims was fatally injured, while the second victim was in critical condition Saturday.

Terry Goings lives in the complex and confirmed firefighters led him out of the building.

"We really didn't know what was going on," Goings said. "But I got out with the clothes I had on. Nothing else. I don't know what I'm going to do."

Washington said she and her children sat in a parking lot across the street from the complex until 7 p.m, then she and three confused, unhappy children spent Christmas in a bug-invested hotel room.

"The hotel room was bad," she said. "I was glad to be out of the cold, but it was not very, even, decent. Really, there was no one there to help us. We sat there for hours waiting while they fought that fire, and then someone someone walked up and told us to call the Red Cross.

"It was about the worst Christmas I can think of."

A representative for Property Managers Inc. said residents could wait for the building to be repaired before moving back in, or the company would offer the residents their security deposits back.

Goings said those options meant he "might end up on the street."

"A hotel is $80 a night. And the Red Cross money is out," he said. "It was suggested I 'just stay in a shelter.' What kind of answer is that?," he said. "With my security deposit, I still don't have enough for a new place. I don't have the money for rent.

"It was, really, four days before I heard from anyone, and now I'm told that I really don't have any options. I had a home. Why should I have to go stay in a shelter?"

Washington was more blunt.

"What do I do, live in my van with three kids? We have no food. Our clothes are ruined, I think. I can't even think of how we are going to get through this," she said.

The local American Red Cross confirmed it was helping individuals from all 14 apartments, including financial assistance and help connecting with agencies to help them with housing.

A total of 28 firefighters battled the blaze. Because of last Friday's frigid conditions, firefighters were rotated on a regular basis while the affected residents of the building were directed to a nearby warming location.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.