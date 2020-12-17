 Skip to main content
'There have been no major stops on the movement': Belew lays roots of modern white power movement bare during seminar
White power

Late last week a vandal or vandals spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti on an exterior wall of Temple Emanuel in Davenport. While there are various racist and anti-Semitic groups in the Quad-Cities and across the United States, Dr. Kathleen Belew explained during Wednesday's Zoom chat how those groups are generally bound by a belief in "white power."

Some of the names you've heard.

Ku Klux Klan. Neo-Nazis. Skinheads.

Maybe a page of National Alliance propaganda made its way to your front lawn.

Some of the other names might be more obscure for people busy trying to make ends meet. Groups like Hammerskin Nation, Identity Evropa, League of the South, Atomwaffen Division, Traditionalist Worker Party, National Socialist Order, and the American Identity Movement have all bubbled — perhaps briefly — into our shared national consciousness.

All those groups — and many others — share one stark, clear ideology. They are all part of the White Power movement.

"The white power movement is as diverse as any social movement you will find," Dr. Kathleen Belew said during Wednesday's Zoom seminar presented by One Human Family. "Except in terms of race."

Belew's work has one focus: the rise of the white power movement in America after the Vietnam War. A research fellow at Stanford University and an assistant professor of history at the University of Chicago, Belew published "Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America" in 2018.

She offered seminar listeners from throughout the Quad-Cities area an overview of white power in a historical context and offered some advice to communities that recently have seen National Alliance flyers on front lawns and a synagogue vandalized.

"What we often fail to realize is we are decades — if not generations — into the white power movement," Belew said. "And there have been no major stops on the movement.

"We try to give names to the different groups, or classify them. But one of the reasons I prefer to use 'white power' is it recognizes the fact that many people move fluidly around it. You can have a skinhead who worships at a Christian Identity church, or a group of Nazis who burn a cross with Klan members. So white power is first of all meant to convey that it is a social movement."

Belew's research closely examines the impact soldiers returning from the Vietnam War had on the narrative that became the white power movement.

"You start to see the groundswell of anti-government sentiment driving people to form militia and paramilitary groups," Belew said. "Not all militias were racist or anti-Semitic — but it gave the white power movement a chance to get a foothold in larger groups.

"The other thing that happened is white power groups began to develop organized structures and organized violence became much more deadly."

Belew pointed to a group like The Order, which not only successfully assassinated public officials throughout the 1980s, but by 1993 robbed enough banks to bankroll the efforts to create social media sites on the fledgling internet.

The wave of paramilitary white power culminated in the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

Today, white power is not hard to find. Podcasts like the Right Stuff and Fash-the-Nation regularly talk about Holocaust denial, entho-centric fascim, and a national media conspiracy. Guests on those programs have made appearances on a wide range of programs — from Alex Jones to Fox News.

Belew said white power ideas — like the 'Great Replacement Theory' have found a way into broader national debate. That makes awareness, she said, even more important.

"I think most kids — through social media — have been exposed to white power ideas for some time," Belew said. "One of the ways all of us can help is to talk openly about this topic and roundly reject it.

"There might always be hard-core people dedicated to hate. But the people we have to reach are those who might be influenced by the hard-core."

