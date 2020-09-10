'There is a great sense of pride in these neighborhoods:' Moline Community Development Corporation extends hand to bolster community

It is a shade before noon on a soft and subtle Monday.
Artist Sarah Robb is studying the landscape before her, prepping to complete the mural on the north wall outside of Rascals Night Club.
The longtime Moline entertainment venue and fixture atop the Uptown Neighborhood, located at 1418 15th St., is home to Robb's latest effort and is part of several recent projects funded — and brought to life by — the Moline Community Development Corporation.
"It's another way to enhance the neighborhood,'' said Robb, owner of RobbDesigns, flashing a 1,000-watt smile as she described the multi-colored, interactive mural before her. "Working through grants and understanding a need, the Moline Community Development Corporation is doing some great things. I'm excited to be part of something really cool.''
Robb's mural design features a saxophone at its bottom left and a trumpet at bottom right. A bevy of interlocking, multi-colored circles are also featured.
"The circle is me,'' Robb said. "It's my thing. I see them as the spotlights shining on the entertainers. This venue is known for its great music. This truly has been a fun project.''
Founded in 2008, the Moline Community Development Corporation serves as 501(c)(3) organization, operating as a separate entity but in conjunction with the city of Moline.
Its mission is to foster in Moline's partnering income neighborhoods, and to conduct neighborhood revitalization programs and projects. The MCDC's arm reaches the Bluffs, Floriciente, Overlook, Stephens Parkview, Uptown and Wheelock/Velie neighborhoods, respectively.
"We are in the middle of a number of neighborhood-enhancing projects,'' said Jayne O'Brien, director of the MCDC. "The Uptown area is one area where the residents have responded to change for the better and we appreciate all they have done. The goal is to better the city of Moline. We have had great help from city leaders and the Moline Foundation as well as people in the neighborhoods we serve.''
Though there are specifics to its goal, O'Brien says the MCDC is fluid. Something can always be done to better the lives of those it serves.
"Needs change,'' O'Brien added. "And we have to be ready to change with those needs.''
In addition to mural adorning the outside wall at Rascals, the MCDC recently enhanced the garden and did extensive streetscaping at the Mercado on 5th (1122 4th Ave.) street corner in the Floriciente neighborhood.
Plans are in place for a unique, sports-themed mural and added improvements to Stephen's Park. Banners about each neighborhood the MCDC covers are set to be installed in the spring of 2021 and garden flags have already been distributed about the city's Bluffs neighborhood.
All of this on top of extensive work done to enhance Riverside Park, Millennium Park, Stephen's Park, McCandless Park and the ballpark at Lincoln-Irving.
"Residents have taken great pride in these projects and that is a credit to them,'' O'Brien said. "Many have given of their time and effort to make much of this come to life. There is a great sense of pride in these neighborhoods.''
O'Brien says one housing assist project in particular has gained steam — the MCDC's ability to offer minor home improvements throughout the areas it serves. She talks of great pride in bringing to life an empty house at 1311 3rd St. as evidence.
"We can assist in areas like missing hand rails, cracked or damaged exit doors, cracked window glass, defective paint surfaces, minor plumbing leaks, badly soiled carpets, floor finishes, worn out counters and trip hazards, just to name a few,'' O'Brien said. "Minor items, but things that can make a difference. We simply want to do the most we can with the resources that we have. The return on investment is always evident in each of our projects.''
Playing its role to better a city, O'Brien knows there will always be work waiting for the MCDC. It's something she says it welcomes.
"You have an engaged community,'' she said. "A community that cares. We are happy to be a part of keeping a special place special.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
