'There is a great sense of pride in these neighborhoods:' Moline Community Development Corporation extends hand to bolster community

Its mission is to foster in Moline's partnering income neighborhoods, and to conduct neighborhood revitalization programs and projects. The MCDC's arm reaches the Bluffs, Floriciente, Overlook, Stephens Parkview, Uptown and Wheelock/Velie neighborhoods, respectively.

"We are in the middle of a number of neighborhood-enhancing projects,'' said Jayne O'Brien, director of the MCDC. "The Uptown area is one area where the residents have responded to change for the better and we appreciate all they have done. The goal is to better the city of Moline. We have had great help from city leaders and the Moline Foundation as well as people in the neighborhoods we serve.''

Though there are specifics to its goal, O'Brien says the MCDC is fluid. Something can always be done to better the lives of those it serves.

"Needs change,'' O'Brien added. "And we have to be ready to change with those needs.''

In addition to mural adorning the outside wall at Rascals, the MCDC recently enhanced the garden and did extensive streetscaping at the Mercado on 5th (1122 4th Ave.) street corner in the Floriciente neighborhood.