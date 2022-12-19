These are the most popular baby names at UnityPoint in 2022

More than 1,700 families welcomed a baby in 2022 across UnityPoint Health-Trinity locations.

Olivia was the most popular girl name in the United States this year and Liam was the most popular boy name, according to Baby Center.

This year, the top girl names at Trinity Moline were:

Sofia/Sophia

Adelyn

Amelia

Olivia

Emersyn

This year, the top boy names at Trinity Moline were:

Theo/Theodore

Jaxon/Jackson

Maverick

Cooper

Ezra

The top girl names at Trinity Bettendorf were:

Sofia/Sophia

Elizabeth

Mila

Camilla

Eleanor

The top boy names at Trinity Bettendorf were:

Jack/Jaxson

Miles

Henry

Asher

Dominic