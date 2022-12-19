 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Quad-City Times is partnering with DuTrac Community Credit Union who are sponsoring 1,875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick alert top story

These are the most popular baby names at UnityPoint in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

More than 1,700 families welcomed a baby in 2022 across UnityPoint Health-Trinity locations.

Olivia was the most popular girl name in the United States this year and Liam was the most popular boy name, according to Baby Center.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

This year, the top girl names at Trinity Moline were:

  • Sofia/Sophia
  • Adelyn
  • Amelia
  • Olivia
  • Emersyn

This year, the top boy names at Trinity Moline were:

  • Theo/Theodore
  • Jaxon/Jackson
  • Maverick
  • Cooper
  • Ezra

The top girl names at Trinity Bettendorf were:

  • Sofia/Sophia
  • Elizabeth
  • Mila
  • Camilla
  • Eleanor

The top boy names at Trinity Bettendorf were:

People are also reading…

  • Jack/Jaxson
  • Miles
  • Henry
  • Asher
  • Dominic
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China reports first Covid deaths in weeks as official count questioned

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News