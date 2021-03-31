'This news is heartbreaking': Remains found in DeWitt are those of Breasia Terrell

The identity of the human remains found last week just north of DeWitt was announced Wednesday in front of nine news cameras perched on tripods inside the Davenport Police station's community room.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski had to speak words no one wanted to utter since a hot day in July 2020.

"In regards to the human remains found near 270th Avenue near DeWitt, an autopsy on the remains was conducted by the Department of Criminal Investigations, and we have received confirmation," Sikorski said in a measured tone. Then the 31-year veteran of Davenport's police paused and leaned away from the microphones on the podium in front of him.

Before he could say her name, Sikorski swallowed hard and struggled to hold back tears.

"We have received confirmation," he said again, "that the remains are those of Breasia Terrell."

Visibly shaken. Sikorski paused again before his next words.

"This news is heartbreaking," he said, "both for Breasia's family and the Davenport community."

Sikorski said investigators remained in contact with Breasia's family after the then-unidentified remains were found last Monday. Her family was informed Tuesday after the remains were identified.