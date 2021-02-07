This week in COVID-19: Vaccination issues ... and death

Vaccination supply. Vaccination rates. Vaccination clinics moved. Postponed. Scheduled. Rescheduled.
That's the drumbeat local health department officials still hear in the quiet moments away from ringing phones and crowded comments sections.
The week was filled with COVID-19 vaccination questions put to local public health officials. The Quad-Cities' stretched-thin health departments in Rock Island and Scott counties tried to explain the efforts to deliver first doses and second doses and maintain clinics while vaccine supply has, at best, stayed static.
And there was death. This week, like so many others since the start of the pandemic, the tragedy of COVID-19 was ever-present.
Friday, Feb. 5
The Iowa Department of Pubic Health reported one virus-linked death Friday in Scott County — the county's ninth death since the start of the work week. Since Monday, COVID-19 has claimed 13 lives in the Q-C.
Scott County's death toll from the virus is now 187, while Rock Island County's stands at 298.
Vaccinations offer the hope of easing the worst of COVID-19's many symptoms, as well as contributing to the efforts to build herd immunity — and those efforts showed some improvement this week in Rock Island County.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health statistics, 10,186 individuals have received at least one dose of COVID-19, and of that total 1,597 have been fully vaccinated.
That's a vaccination rate of 1.11%. While it trailed the vaccination rate of the state of Illinois — which was reported at 2.14% Friday — it is an improvement over the .96% rate the county started with Monday.
Nearby Henry County counted 1,220 residents who completed the current vaccines' two-dose cycle, a vaccination rate of 2.49%. Mercer County reported 362 resident who are fully vaccinated, a rate of 2.32%.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County's vaccination rate stood at 1.14% Friday — 2,507 residents who have completed the two-dose cycle out of the county's population of roughly 173,000.
On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced she was eliminating most restrictions in place to combat the virus, as of Sunday, Feb. 7. As of Sunday:
- Iowans no longer are required to wear face coverings in public when around other people for at least 15 minutes.
- Businesses are no longer required to limit the number of customers or keep them socially distanced.
- There is no limit on the number of people who can gather in public.
Thursday, Feb. 4
The forecast of a polar vortex forced the Rock Island County Health Department to announce a change of venues for the Tuesday, Feb. 9, vaccination clinic.
Health department officials said the clinic would be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.
Those attending are asked to wait in their cars in the parking lot with their radios tuned to 89.7 FM to find out when they will be allowed to enter the building. The clinic will be limited to 50 people in the building at the same time.
The health department's weekly public vaccination clinic is normally held in Milan at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction.
Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig once again addressed public questions about the availability of second doses and said changes will be coming to the second-dose clinic schedule.
"We set out a plan for first and second doses earlier this week. We recognize there is a potential bottleneck for second doses toward the middle of March if other partners do not have the supply to do second doses," Ludwig said. "Next Tuesday’s (Feb. 9) plan will stay the same: 350 first-dose slots and 450 second-dose slots.
"Beyond next Tuesday, we are looking at ways to prioritize second doses, knowing that other partners can offer the second dose. We can no longer predict which vaccine manufacturer supply we will be sent. We will announce any changes as necessary to our media partners, on our social media page and our website. As we’ve said throughout the pandemic, we are in a quickly evolving situation."
Wednesday Feb. 3
The Scott County Health Department reiterated Wednesday it will not hold the Monday, Feb. 8, public clinic for residents age 65 or older.
"We did not receive an allocation this week of the type of vaccine used at our clinic," Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. "The number of people eligible for vaccine in this phase is much larger than Phase 1A. As a consequence, the demand for vaccine far exceeds the supply we or any other community is receiving so far."
Scott County residents age 65 or older will get an opportunity to get vaccinated at a local Walgreens, as Iowa Department of Public Health announced Wednesday unused vaccines have been made available locally. They can register online for a vaccine appointment at a participating Walgreens near them. Appointments are limited to the number of vaccines available at each location.
Register online here: walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
The Scott County Health Department is not part of this program. Anyone with questions should contact their local Walgreens.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Rock Island County health officials estimated close to 800 people were vaccinated during Tuesday's drive-thru clinic in Milan. All doses were Moderna vaccine.
Because of public feedback and concern about the availability of second doses, Rock Island Health Department COO Janet Hill reminded the public that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers have determined that 28 days is the minimum interval for the second dose for Moderna and 21 days for Pfizer — and that people can wait up to 42 days for both vaccines.
All staff of the Davenport Community School District will receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Tuesday, Feb. 2, through Thursday, Feb. 4, and again Tuesday, Feb. 9, through Thursday, Feb. 11.
In a news release, the school district said the vaccinations are necessary to accommodate the return of students to their classrooms in the coming weeks.
“The health of the families of the Quad-Cities is a top priority,” T.J. Schneckloth, superintendent of the DCSD, said. “Like all vaccine recipients, the staff members will continue to wear masks, observe social distance and wash their hands diligently.”
While Iowa is not reporting the known demographic breakdowns of the vaccinations delivered to national reporting efforts, the state has started making some statistics related to the race and gender of those who have received the shots available on the Iowa Department of Public Health's website.
According to the Iowa public health officials, 74.58% of the doses administered have gone to white people, while 21.67% of the recipients are classified as "unknown" and 1.15% are Black.
The state says 70.41% of those vaccinated are women and 29.59% are men.
Monday, Feb. 1
Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination efforts hit the ground in Iowa first thing Monday, as 500 first doses were delivered during a clinic inside the abandoned Sears store at NorthPark Mall.
The start of the work week ended with news that the Iowa Department of Public Health reported four COVID-19-related deaths in Scott County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Monday it confirmed three cases of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7. in Iowa. The virus variant is better known as the "U.K. variant" because it was first detected in the United Kingdom.
Based on available data, researchers believe the B.1.1.7 strain can be spread more easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. Current COVID-19 vaccines are considered to be effective against the variant strain.
Sunday, Jan. 31
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,428 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of infections to 1,126,301 since the pandemic began. The state also reported an additional 40 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 19,243 since the pandemic was announced.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 683 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the state to 319,244 since the pandemic began. Iowa also reported 250 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to 4,901 since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa Health officials also reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Scott County on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 16,228 since the start of the pandemic. Iowa Health officials also reported two additional deaths in the county, bringing the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Scott County to 180 since the pandemic was announced.
Saturday, Jan. 30
The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the county to 12,204 since the pandemic began. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county stands at 294.
Iowa health officials reported 63 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County, bringing the total to 16,185 since the pandemic began. There also was one COVID-19-related death in Scott County, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county to 178 since the start of the pandemic.
There were 25 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County on Saturday.