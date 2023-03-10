The federal prison at Thomson is being temporarily converted into a low-security prison.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) last month moved all remaining inmates to the Special Management Unit and Reintegration Unit. The facility will now house about 1,178 low-security adults. The prison will begin receiving inmates the week of April 10, beginning with one unit a month.

The adjacent Minimum Security Satellite Camp will be unaffected throughout the transition of the institution, according to a news release. BOP spokesperson Scott Taylor said additional associate wardens have been assigned to the facility to assist with the transition.

Staff have thoroughly searched, cleaned and repaired the facility to prepare it for the incoming low-security population. It will offer a variety of enhanced programs, such as GED classes, vocational training and apprenticeship programs.

Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL, said in a news release the announcement was good news for the Thomson facility. It will remain part of the federal prison system, does not eliminate staffing positions and will help relieve the "overpopulation pressures," he said.

“When Thomson was purchased by the Federal government more than 10 years ago, one of our goals was to help address the urgent overcrowding problem at our nation’s Federal prisons, as well as make it the safest prison in the nation — for both incarcerated people and staff," he said. "As part of these reforms and improvements, Thomson staff will have the opportunity to participate in intensive training to promote a more positive culture and ensure that Thomson is a safe and secure facility with a focus on rehabilitation and re-entry."

Not everyone is happy.

The AFGE (American Federation of Government Employees) 4070 has been working with Congress to secure a 25% pay increase and to fund affordable housing and daycare centers in the area. The staff previously was reduced from 604 to 250, which caused many concern.

Union president Jon Zumkehr said the community was promised more than 600 jobs and if they are cut, "it would devastate the local community."

The prison is authorized for 604 staff, he said. While the BOP has said no jobs will be lost, it will not rehire if people quit.