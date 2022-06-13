 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three injured in west Davenport crash between truck and student driver vehicle
Three people were injured Monday afternoon after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and Iroquois Drive in Davenport.

The crash occurred at 3:10 p.m. between a white SUV with a "student driver" decal on its door and a black truck, according to police.

Three people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals, the severity of their injuries unknown, according to police. No fatalities were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police had traffic blocked along North Lincoln Avenue for about one hour but reopened the roadway just after 4 p.m.

