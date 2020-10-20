Three Scott County deaths linked to COVID-19

Scott County Public Health Department Director Ed Rivers announced another three deaths linked to COVID-19 during Tuesday's Quad-Cities COVID-19 press briefing.
Rivers and Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig then offered their most pointed comments at any time during the pandemic, as both expressed frustration with portions of the public who refuse to follow basic safety guidelines.
"When is enough enough?" Rivers said.
"First, we must agree as a community that health and safety must be the only thing that matters when we are talking about ending this pandemic," Rivers continued. "Politics and personal opinions do not. Masks are not political — masks are science. Masks protect.
"Second, we must all decide, when is enough, enough? Many in our community haven’t changed course as our children have been forced to not be in school a majority of the days in a week and are missing social interactions and other important moments to help their development; as we’ve seen outbreaks in our long-term care facilities and have watched the elderly in our community suffer from loneliness and missing their beloved visitors; when we experienced 10 deaths in the Q-C in one week; as businesses have closed and layoffs have impacted our workforce and families; at the pleading of the experts in our community.
"When is enough, enough?"
With the three new deaths, Scott County's total deaths linked to the virus increased to 36. The county confirmed 14 new cases, pushing the total number of cases in Scott County since the start of the pandemic to 4,049.
The number of patients hospitalized with symptoms of the virus in Iowa's Region 5 — which includes Scott, Muscatine and 13 other counties — is 99.
Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig echoed Rivers after she announced 49 new cases of the virus. There have been 3,837 infections confirmed in the county since the start of the pandemic.
"We know two truths," Ludwig said. "These are not Democratic truths or Republican truths.
"If we don't universally wear masks and social distance this pandemic will drag on for an extended period of time. If we universally wear masks and social distance we can get a handle on this pandemic and begin the process of recovery."
Ludwig pointed to 33 patients in Rock Island County hospitals with symptoms of the virus — the highest number of patients at any time during the pandemic. There have been 97 deaths in Rock Island County linked to the virus.
"The derecho of 2020 found neighbors coming out of the woodwork to help remove downed trees, offer food and drink, or just support one another, often people they didn’t even know. All to help their fellow neighbor," Ludwig said. "However, this same willingness to protect our fellow man is faltering during this pandemic. Wearing a mask costs nothing. But it pays dividends in the spread of disease that it prevents. Not hosting or attending gatherings of people is simple — and it will save lives. In public health, we are mystified why the same willingness to support and protect others with simple things isn’t automatic and universal."
Q-C health officials are speaking into a storm of new infections throughout Illinois and Iowa.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department confirmed 795 cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and another 78 in Stark County.
Public health officials in Illinois announced 3,714 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, pushing the state total to 350,875. So far, 9,277 deaths have been linked to the virus.
In Iowa, health officials confirmed 722 new cases, increasing the state's total to 108,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 1,555 deaths have been labeled as COVID-19 related.
