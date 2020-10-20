Three Scott County deaths linked to COVID-19

"When is enough, enough?"

With the three new deaths, Scott County's total deaths linked to the virus increased to 36. The county confirmed 14 new cases, pushing the total number of cases in Scott County since the start of the pandemic to 4,049.

The number of patients hospitalized with symptoms of the virus in Iowa's Region 5 — which includes Scott, Muscatine and 13 other counties — is 99.

Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig echoed Rivers after she announced 49 new cases of the virus. There have been 3,837 infections confirmed in the county since the start of the pandemic.

"We know two truths," Ludwig said. "These are not Democratic truths or Republican truths.

"If we don't universally wear masks and social distance this pandemic will drag on for an extended period of time. If we universally wear masks and social distance we can get a handle on this pandemic and begin the process of recovery."

Ludwig pointed to 33 patients in Rock Island County hospitals with symptoms of the virus — the highest number of patients at any time during the pandemic. There have been 97 deaths in Rock Island County linked to the virus.