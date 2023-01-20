Three shootings in one hour Friday in Rock Island

Rock Island Police responded Friday morning to three separate shootings in less than an hour.

The first call was received at 5:41 a.m. in the 1000 block of 14th street. Officers on the scene saw a home had been struck by bullets, but no other injuries or property damage was reported.

Twelve minutes later, officers were directed to 42nd Street and 20th Avenue, where they found evidence of gunfire but no injuries or property damage.

Just after 6:30 a.m., police received a third call of gunfire, this time in the area of 22nd Street and 12th Avenue. Officers on the scene found two homes had been struck by bullets. Police believe neither of the homes were intended targets but were randomly hit. No other injuries or property damage were found or reported.

Between the second and third shootings, just before 6:15 a.m., police were called to the 2500 block of 8th 1/2 Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle. While searching the red 2013 Hyundai Sonata, police discovered it had been stolen from the 900 block of 34th Street in Rock Island.

A witness told investigators three Black men wearing masks abandoned the car and ran away. At least one appeared to be armed, the witness said.

The investigation is ongoing, but police think the incidents are related. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.