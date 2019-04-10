They say the only certainties in life are death and taxes. During the height of the tax season, you can hear “The Gift of Death: A Storytelling Event,” at coworkqc, 102 E. 2nd St., Davenport, on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The idea behind the event is, “whether it is our own death or the death of a loved one, we are rarely prepared to handle it,” according to the Facebook event description. “So how can we become more comfortable with the idea of death? How can we make sure we don't take for granted each day we are given? Death can be a gift because it forces us to take stock of what really matters in life. People will share stories, poems, anecdotes and tears will be shed and life will be questioned.”
The free program is hosted by Connection Quad Cities, a spiritual community resource that meets Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. at coworkqc. Its pastor is Brandon Carleton, a 30-year-old photographer, videographer and designer who works for the education company InquirED as director of content creation.
“We know what it's like to go to a funeral. When I leave, I'm sad, obviously. I'm in mourning, but it makes me want to make every day count,” he said Tuesday. “We want to not take things for granted. What if we could not wait for a funeral to remind us of things we've taken for granted — to celebrate life and people? This way, you don't have to go through the pain of losing someone.”
The program title comes from a famous 1992 book by philosopher Jacques Derrida, Carleton said.
“We are surrounded by death. Loved ones die. Dreams die. Relationships die,” the event organizer said. “We are all dying. Yet we’ve become experts at ignoring and denying death.”
“The Gift of Death” is designed to “help us embrace that which we so desperately want to to keep at a distance,” Carleton said. The night of poems, anecdotes and stories “will push us to be more present with all that is here, all that is natural, and all that is love,” he said.
Presenters include Ryan Collins, from the Midwest Writing Center; Sarah Stevens, from the Beautifull Project; author/poet Aubrey Barnes, of Rock Island; and former hospital chaplain Becky Davis, who runs her own personal coaching business.
In 2017, Carleton launched a quarterly series of discussions at Rock Island's Rozz-Tox — called DIFFRINT — to use the power of storytelling and art to create dialogue about important, difficult issues. “This is kind version 2.0 of that,” he said of the death event, which he plans to hold at least twice a year.
“I had someone I know well, her husband died at age 42 from a heart attack, completely unexpected,” Carleton said, noting she has two teenage children. “That was two years ago. A lot of the ways I think you can help people dealing with their grief, is to give them a place they feel safe to talk about it — they feel heard, and where they feel they don't have to hide the pain they're going through.
“They feel like, we put these imaginary deadlines on our grieving process,” he said. “They feel, it's been two years, I should be over it. My friend has experienced a lot of that, and maybe shame she's not over it by now.”