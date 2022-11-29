Tips to be safe from porch pirates

The holidays are near and "porch pirates" are on the prowl throughout Davenport.

Lt. Dennis Colclasure, who heads up the criminal investigations unit of the Davenport Police, confirmed Tuesday police are dealing "with a number of cases" of individuals who take items delivered to the front of residences throughout the city.

Colclasure highlighted porch piracy during a brief news conference offering holiday safety tips to the public.

"There is not one area of Davenport where the thefts are more common," Colclasure added. "It happens all over the city. It is spread out into all kinds of areas.

"Overall, theft is the most common crime we see in the city – and that includes what is called porch piracy."

Simple steps – like tracking delivery times and dates, installing doorbell or other surveillance cameras, and developing strong communication networks with neighbors – can help to curb theft from porches, vehicle, garages and homes, Colclasure said.

He also warned against pursuing porch pirates if they are caught in the act.

"We are talking about people desperate enough to walk up on someone's porch to take a package," Colclasure said. "You simply don't know just how desperate people will be.

"We strongly advise people to be good witnesses. Be able to describe the person, describe which direction they went, or the kind of vehicle they left in."

Colclasure also encouraged people to "be good neighbors."

"Open up lines of communication with the people who live around you. Neighbors know who belongs in the neighborhood and who doesn't," he said. "Being a good neighbor and having good neighbors can prevent a lot of crimes."

Colclasure offered other tips to prevent thefts. He said people leaving for vacations or other trips shouldn't advertise leaving home on social media. And he stressed paying attention to one's surroundings while shopping.

"Don't leave packages or purses in cars – even locked cars," he said. "Just as people cruise neighborhoods looking for packages, they cruise parking lots looking into cars.

"Don't leave packages where others can see them. That includes your home as well as your car."

Colclasure repeated another warning.

"Please don't leave keys in your vehicles, even if they are in a locked garage," he said. "Please don't leave your car running.

"Car theft is still a big part of the theft problem. It is still an issue. Keep your car safe."